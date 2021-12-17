5 uplifting stories this week: Man who helped purse-snatching victim honored, a humanitarian award winner and more

She’s an 87-year-old great-grandmother and he’s a 27-year-old father of a 1-year-old.

But now, following the events that Sunday morning at a local Kroger, the two have become the best of friends.

Humanitarian award winner ‘humbled, honored’ to be associated with Robert ‘Sonny’ Hill

Caption Celeste Didlick-Davis, right, accepts the 14th Robert "Sonny" Hill Jr. Humanitarian Award from, left, Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, Robbie Hill and Pat Hill. She received the award at the last city council meeting. RICK McCRABB/STAFF Caption Celeste Didlick-Davis, right, accepts the 14th Robert "Sonny" Hill Jr. Humanitarian Award from, left, Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, Robbie Hill and Pat Hill. She received the award at the last city council meeting. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Celeste Didlick-Davis doesn’t know all 13 past recipients of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Humanitarian Award.

But she recognizes enough names to understand their significant contributions to the Middletown community.

“A very distinguished list,” she said.

Little League accepts Middie Way Baseball; inaugural season begins next spring throughout Middletown

Caption Middletown Division of Fire Captain Brian Wright presents a check to Kyle Schwarber, Middletown native and Major League Baseball player, on behalf of The Middletown Firefighters Association to The Middie Way Baseball, an organization focused on helping area youth learn the game of baseball, during a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at the Middletown Division of Fire headquarters. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Caption Middletown Division of Fire Captain Brian Wright presents a check to Kyle Schwarber, Middletown native and Major League Baseball player, on behalf of The Middletown Firefighters Association to The Middie Way Baseball, an organization focused on helping area youth learn the game of baseball, during a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at the Middletown Division of Fire headquarters. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Now that a Middletown-based baseball organization has been accepted to participate in the Little League, another Butler County sports rivalry may begin years down the road.

Middie Way Baseball, a grass-roots organization that held four free fundamental camps this year in hopes of revitalizing youth baseball in the city, plans to begin playing Little League next spring, said Lamar Ferrell, pastor at Berachah Church and one of the organizers.

The baseball league will be open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade and play its games at diamonds throughout the city, Ferrell said.

3 Hamilton anniversaries were celebrated in 2021

Caption Flying Buffaloes and Motherfolk performed at RiversEdge Amphitheater Thursday, August 6, 2020 with limited capacity to meet social distancing requirements. The RiversEdge concerts series is normally free but they have fenced off the area and attendees must now purchase tickets to reserve a square marked out on the grass designated as their seating area. The squares are spaced out around the venue with plenty of room to walk between them and stay distanced. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption Flying Buffaloes and Motherfolk performed at RiversEdge Amphitheater Thursday, August 6, 2020 with limited capacity to meet social distancing requirements. The RiversEdge concerts series is normally free but they have fenced off the area and attendees must now purchase tickets to reserve a square marked out on the grass designated as their seating area. The squares are spaced out around the venue with plenty of room to walk between them and stay distanced. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Through the past decade, the revitalization of Hamilton’s downtown has created an unmatched sense of pride in the town.

The city has grown with dozens of new businesses and events in the past decade. Three of the most popular reached big milestones in 2021.

Wildfire Hygge Goods selling ‘gifts with soul’ at second Hamilton location

Caption Wildfire Hygge Goods' second location will be in this building near the Central YMCA and the rear of the Marcum Apartments on Second Street in Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED/HAMILTONIAN MAGAZINE Credit: Submitted photo Caption Wildfire Hygge Goods' second location will be in this building near the Central YMCA and the rear of the Marcum Apartments on Second Street in Hamilton. CONTRIBUTED/HAMILTONIAN MAGAZINE Credit: Submitted photo Credit: Submitted photo

Sarah Dankhoff got to know downtown Hamilton through coffee breaks with her baby son, visiting True West in downtown. Little did she know that soon, she would be a shop owner right in the thick of downtown, as the proprietor of Wildfire Hygge Goods.

She’d always been interested in design and decor, but hadn’t assumed that her own journey would lead to small business ownership.

“I’ve always been really creative, watching Martha Stewart even when I was little,” says Dankhoff. “I visited the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas with my husband, and he pointed out, ‘you’re really good at decorating, I can see you doing something like Joanna Gaines does.’ I was flattered but he was serious, saying I should go home and do it.”

Hamilton Schools superintendent: Handful of educators have stood out as leaders in past 18 months

Caption Hamilton City Schools is seeing a relative high number of interested school board candidates, with seven people taking out petitions to run for three open seats. STAFF FILE PHOTO Caption Hamilton City Schools is seeing a relative high number of interested school board candidates, with seven people taking out petitions to run for three open seats. STAFF FILE PHOTO

The Hamilton City School District prides itself on its mission of “Together, Positively Impacting Learning and Life.” Components of that mission include the values of Compassion, Inclusivity, Relationships, Resilience and Respect.

As Superintendent of Hamilton City Schools, it is apparent the success of our students relies on a strong relationship with families, support from the community, and the talent of our staff.

These relationships have become even more critical during the past 18 months. The challenges that have faced our students, parents, staff and community have been unprecedented. I am proud to be a part of an organization and community that has stepped up and emphasized the support necessary to not only survive but thrive in the face of these challenges.

