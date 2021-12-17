5 uplifting stories this week: Man who helped purse-snatching victim honored, a humanitarian award winner and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Man who chased down alleged purse snatcher honored by Butler Co. Sheriff, victim
Prior to the morning of Dec. 5, Trenton resident Patricia Goins and Middletown resident Deshawn Pressley would have had to be considered an Odd Couple.
She’s an 87-year-old great-grandmother and he’s a 27-year-old father of a 1-year-old.
But now, following the events that Sunday morning at a local Kroger, the two have become the best of friends.
Humanitarian award winner ‘humbled, honored’ to be associated with Robert ‘Sonny’ Hill
Celeste Didlick-Davis doesn’t know all 13 past recipients of the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Humanitarian Award.
But she recognizes enough names to understand their significant contributions to the Middletown community.
“A very distinguished list,” she said.
Little League accepts Middie Way Baseball; inaugural season begins next spring throughout Middletown
Now that a Middletown-based baseball organization has been accepted to participate in the Little League, another Butler County sports rivalry may begin years down the road.
Middie Way Baseball, a grass-roots organization that held four free fundamental camps this year in hopes of revitalizing youth baseball in the city, plans to begin playing Little League next spring, said Lamar Ferrell, pastor at Berachah Church and one of the organizers.
The baseball league will be open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade and play its games at diamonds throughout the city, Ferrell said.
3 Hamilton anniversaries were celebrated in 2021
Credit: Nick Graham
Through the past decade, the revitalization of Hamilton’s downtown has created an unmatched sense of pride in the town.
The city has grown with dozens of new businesses and events in the past decade. Three of the most popular reached big milestones in 2021.
Wildfire Hygge Goods selling ‘gifts with soul’ at second Hamilton location
Credit: Submitted photo
Sarah Dankhoff got to know downtown Hamilton through coffee breaks with her baby son, visiting True West in downtown. Little did she know that soon, she would be a shop owner right in the thick of downtown, as the proprietor of Wildfire Hygge Goods.
She’d always been interested in design and decor, but hadn’t assumed that her own journey would lead to small business ownership.
“I’ve always been really creative, watching Martha Stewart even when I was little,” says Dankhoff. “I visited the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas with my husband, and he pointed out, ‘you’re really good at decorating, I can see you doing something like Joanna Gaines does.’ I was flattered but he was serious, saying I should go home and do it.”
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Hamilton Schools superintendent: Handful of educators have stood out as leaders in past 18 months
The Hamilton City School District prides itself on its mission of “Together, Positively Impacting Learning and Life.” Components of that mission include the values of Compassion, Inclusivity, Relationships, Resilience and Respect.
As Superintendent of Hamilton City Schools, it is apparent the success of our students relies on a strong relationship with families, support from the community, and the talent of our staff.
These relationships have become even more critical during the past 18 months. The challenges that have faced our students, parents, staff and community have been unprecedented. I am proud to be a part of an organization and community that has stepped up and emphasized the support necessary to not only survive but thrive in the face of these challenges.
About the Author