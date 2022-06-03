5 uplifting stories: Local man competing in USA Special Olympics Games, new Iron Rose Mercantile store is vision of two creative women and more

re is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
McCrabb: Mother of Special Olympian says son has been ‘a blessing to my family’
Phyllis Gibbemeyer remembers the way she felt nearly 40 years ago when her son, Adam, was born and she later learned he had Down syndrome.
“Very, very sad,” she said.
Then, she quickly added: “That was so foolish. Adam knows he has Down syndrome. He takes it totally in stride. That’s who he is. We wouldn’t change him. He’s a blessing to my family.”
Iron Rose Mercantile is vision of two creative women who want to share DIY talents
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
MADISON TWP. —Take a rehabbed small town setting, creative women with an eye for what shoppers want and mix them together for Iron Rose Mercantile — and more.
Lisa Dethlefs and Susan Cox joined forces to create a combined business space coupled with their own shops at 446 Middletown-Eaton Road.
The front of the store features Dethlefs’ “boho chic” merchandise including unique recycled projects and in the back behind a huge sliding barn door is Cox’s Shade of Chic painting work space for furniture and whole kitchen makeovers.
Middletown mayor runs 30 miles in 24 hours to raise awareness of dangerous brain injuries
Credit: Lynch, Gregory
Credit: Lynch, Gregory
The thousands of people lining the streets during Middletown’s Memorial Day Parade had to be surprised to see Mayor Nicole Condrey walking and running the three-mile route instead of sitting comfortably on the back of a convertible.
They would have been more shocked if they were awake at 11 p.m. Monday and witnessed Condrey, 40, running one mile backward in the dark while wearing full body armor.
After losing her husband, Ron, to suicide four years ago, Condrey has dedicated time and effort to bring awareness to the dangers of brain injuries, many of them undetected.
Mason student made finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee
Credit: Alex Brandon
Credit: Alex Brandon
Elated — e-l-a-t-e-d. That’s how Mason Middle School student Sahana Srikanth must be feeling after ending her Bee career as a finalist at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
After finishing tied for 76th in 2021, Srikanth made it to the finals Thursday, misspelling nerine.
Srikanth was one of two Tri-State girls who won their regional bee and traveled to the D.C. area in hopes of hoisting the Scripps Cup. Tara Rakesh of Kentucky made it to the third round of competition, finishing tied for 89th place out of 234 spellers.
Hamilton Ohio Pride march, festival returns this weekend
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
In its third year, Hamilton Ohio Pride will celebrate its second annual live event this Saturday.
The first Hamilton Ohio Pride live event was supposed to happen in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to pivot, ending up doing a month-long virtual event.
“That worked well for the online pandemic universe, but then going into last year, when we realized we could have the event, we were really excited to bring our first event where people could actually come out,” said organizer Taylor Stone-Welch.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
PHOTOS: Butler County’s top students in Class of 2022
About the Author