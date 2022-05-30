Iron Rose Mercantile is vision of two creative women who want to share DIY talents

The Vibe: A Creative Hangout space was recently the scene of a hat making classes, and a porch sign making class will be conducted Tuesday.

Dethlefs of Fairfield has manned a traveling boutique for many years, doing shows in the region. She got her start flipping furniture into upcycled treasures.

Caption Iron Rose Mercantile and Shades of Chic cabinet painting have opened in a shared space in a renovated building on Ohio 122 in Madison Township. Lisa Dethlefs runs Iron Rose with an eclectic mix of decor, furniture, clothing, gifts, hats, jewelry and more and Susan Cox moved her Shades of Chic business in the back where she paints cabinets for customers. There is a collaborative space for classes, special events and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Caption Iron Rose Mercantile and Shades of Chic cabinet painting have opened in a shared space in a renovated building on Ohio 122 in Madison Township. Lisa Dethlefs runs Iron Rose with an eclectic mix of decor, furniture, clothing, gifts, hats, jewelry and more and Susan Cox moved her Shades of Chic business in the back where she paints cabinets for customers. There is a collaborative space for classes, special events and more. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Susan Cox, a Madison Twp. resident, also got started by flipping furniture, and the business quickly grew into custom pieces and kitchen cabinet makeovers.

Cox, who was working out of her home, needed bigger space, and Dethlefs had always planned to open a retail shop. The women met at a Hamilton’s “Ruffles and Rust” craft show before the pandemic and reconnected as venders at the Holiday Whopla in Middletown.

“I saw this property posted on Mohawk Talk (a social media page) and I thought that would be right for me, but it was more than what I needed.”

That’s when Cox thought of sharing the space with Dethlefs. Retail in front, workshop in the back and a creative area in the middle.

“It is perfect,” Dethlefs said, noting the boutique/workshop combination gives them a chance to showcase their talents. “The hat classes have gone over well. We eventually want as a company to revitalize this middle section outside.”

They envision bistro tables and lighting to transform the alleyway for wine and beverage tastings featuring area companies, including White Dog Distillery on Central Avenue in Middletown. They smiled saying they have a “vision” for the whole block near the intersection of Trenton-Franklin Road.

“It’s not just for the girls, it will be for the guys, too,” Cox said.

Dethlefs describes her boutique merchandise as eclectic and fun featuring local flair, such as Madison Twp. pillows and unique Middletown shirts, and local artists’ work.

“It is a little for everyone and laid back. I didn’t want it to be snooty at all. I want women to come in here and feel comfortable, to be able to hang out and talk,” she said. “We want it to be a fun community feel.”

The store opened May 16 and a grand opening celebration is set for June 11. The store is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

