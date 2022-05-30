Iron Rose Mercantile is vision of two creative women who want to share DIY talents

MADISON TWP. —Take a rehabbed small town setting, creative women with an eye for what shoppers want and mix them together for Iron Rose Mercantile — and more.
Lisa Dethlefs and Susan Cox joined forces to create a combined business space coupled with their own shops at 446 Middletown-Eaton Road.
The front of the store features Dethlefs’ “boho chic” merchandise including unique recycled projects and in the back behind a huge sliding barn door is Cox’s Shade of Chic painting work space for furniture and whole kitchen makeovers.
In the middle of the building that was vacant for years is a collaborative space where the women team up to host workshops featuring artistic DIY projects open the community.
The Vibe: A Creative Hangout space was recently the scene of a hat making classes, and a porch sign making class will be conducted Tuesday.
Dethlefs of Fairfield has manned a traveling boutique for many years, doing shows in the region. She got her start flipping furniture into upcycled treasures.
Susan Cox, a Madison Twp. resident, also got started by flipping furniture, and the business quickly grew into custom pieces and kitchen cabinet makeovers.
Cox, who was working out of her home, needed bigger space, and Dethlefs had always planned to open a retail shop. The women met at a Hamilton’s “Ruffles and Rust” craft show before the pandemic and reconnected as venders at the Holiday Whopla in Middletown.
“I saw this property posted on Mohawk Talk (a social media page) and I thought that would be right for me, but it was more than what I needed.”
That’s when Cox thought of sharing the space with Dethlefs. Retail in front, workshop in the back and a creative area in the middle.
“It is perfect,” Dethlefs said, noting the boutique/workshop combination gives them a chance to showcase their talents. “The hat classes have gone over well. We eventually want as a company to revitalize this middle section outside.”
They envision bistro tables and lighting to transform the alleyway for wine and beverage tastings featuring area companies, including White Dog Distillery on Central Avenue in Middletown. They smiled saying they have a “vision” for the whole block near the intersection of Trenton-Franklin Road.
“It’s not just for the girls, it will be for the guys, too,” Cox said.
Dethlefs describes her boutique merchandise as eclectic and fun featuring local flair, such as Madison Twp. pillows and unique Middletown shirts, and local artists’ work.
“It is a little for everyone and laid back. I didn’t want it to be snooty at all. I want women to come in here and feel comfortable, to be able to hang out and talk,” she said. “We want it to be a fun community feel.”
The store opened May 16 and a grand opening celebration is set for June 11. The store is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
