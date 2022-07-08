5 uplifting stories: Fairfield to host the inaugural Miracle Series, West Chester woman, 96, writes book about growing up in Appalachia and more

The Miracle League of the South Hills in the suburbs of Pittsburgh will travel later this month to Fairfield to take on the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League in what’s being dubbed The Miracle Series.

The South Hills team was formed in 2008 by former Cincinnati Reds Sean Casey, a close friend to the late Joe Nuxhall and the Nuxhall family.

West Chester woman, 96, writes book about growing up in Appalachia

Born in Rockcastle County, Ky., Christine "Flossie" Harper McKinney first wrote "The Harpers of Pongo Ridge" more than 30 years ago by typing the pages on a typewriter. CONTRIBUTED

Born in southeastern Kentucky, 96-year-old Christine “Flossie” Harper McKinney recently re-published a book about her childhood growing up in Appalachia.

“The Harpers of Pongo Ridge” introduces the reader to her family, neighbors and community in the hills of Kentucky, near Mount Vernon, about an hour south of Lexington.

Born in Rockcastle County, McKinney, now a resident of West Chester Twp., first wrote this book more than 30 years ago by typing the pages on a typewriter. She sent her husband to a print shop to have 50 copies made. She gave most of them away, and soon the book was no longer available.

Liberty Twp. residents earn medals for 2022 Winemaking Club of the Year

Cincinnati Vintner Club members Greg Amend and Rich McKinney of Liberty Twp. won 16 of the club's medals in 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Vintner’s Club, a local group of amateur winemakers, was recently recognized by “Winemaker Magazine” as the best amateur wine making club in North America.

“‘Winemaker Magazine’ selects one club, and that club will have won more medals and recognition in sanctioned competitions than any other club that competes within the magazine’s perimeters. All of the clubs across North America, and even some of them in Europe are considered,” said JT Russell, vice president of the Cincinnati Vintner’s Club.

In 2022, Cincinnati Vintner Club members won 11 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals among 1,772 entries; 16 of the medals were won by two Butler County residents — Greg Amend and Rich McKinney of Liberty Twp.

Madison Twp. ‘Little White Church’ celebrating its bicentennial

Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, better known as the "Little White Church at the top of West Middletown Hill," was founded in 1822 and will celebrate its bicentennial this fall. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church, better known as the “Little White Church at the top of West Middletown Hill,” is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and will host a special service this fall.

The Rev. Jacob Kemp purchased a section of land in Madison Twp. around 1811, and by 1822, United Brethren in Christ Church was founded, according to church records.

In 1849, an acre of land was purchased at the top of the West Middletown hill for $48.60 and Pleasant Ridge Church was formed. The church was dedicated on a Saturday in 1850 and the following day, two sermons were preached and the offerings paid in full the cost of the building and land, records show.

Butler County Juvenile Court director retires after 40 years of service

Butler County Juvenile Court Administrator Rob Clevenger is retiring after 40 years of service. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Rob Clevenger says he was “very young” when he walked into the first floor of the old county courthouse in 1980s to begin work as a probation officer for “young men and young women” who had scrapes with the law as juveniles.

Today, 63-year-old Clevenger will leave the county juvenile court campus on Fair Avenue for the last time as he retires from his position of court administrator/director. The Hamilton native and Miami University grad planned to leave quietly facing a retired life of traveling and grandchildren, but others passed the word he would be leaving, and he agreed to a few remembrances.

Clevenger was named director of the Butler County Juvenile Court in 1993, 10 years after signing on as a probation officer. A big job with a budget and building that grew as the county population expanded to almost 400,000.

Lakota West HS business team 1 of 5 in nation to dive into ‘shark tank’ contest

An entrepreneurial team from Lakota West High School is now one of only five nationwide to be chosen to compete in a "Shark Tank" business competition later this month in Chicago. Pictured is the MatchedUp team after a regional win of funding for their business idea. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Lakota Schools are feeding some of their top students into a “shark tank” and district officials couldn’t be happier or more proud about it.

A group of Lakota West High School students will soon be making their new business idea pitch to judges similar to TV’s popular “Shark Tank” show, where a panel of business experts decide who wins funding for their entrepreneurial idea.

The Lakota West team – MatchedUp - are among five high school groups nationwide invited to travel to Chicago later this month to compete in the “INCubatoredu National Pitch” for a thousands of dollars in start-up funding.

