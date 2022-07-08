Butler County Juvenile Court director retires after 40 years of service

“I always enjoyed the kids. I just enjoyed working in that setting. I was a big believer in the underdog. I rooted for people in life where the playing field wasn’t always level. When those kinds of kid succeeded that was great,” Clevenger said

Clevenger and his wife, Peggy, live in the Okeana area and he said there is a “to do” list waiting for him in his retirement. They have two sons, grandchildren and extended family that will also keep him busy.

“Both of my parents passed young and I realized life is short. There are no givens here and enjoy your time here,” Clevenger said. “It was just time.”

Clevenger balked at a large send off, but is sure he will see many he has formed relationships with in the future.

“I came into this job without a whole lot of hoopla and there is no reason for a whole lot of hoopla on the back end. The work here has a whole lot more to do with the staff than me,” he said.

Butler County Juvenile Judge Kathleen Romans first met Clevenger when he was a probation officer and she was an assistant prosecutor.

“He has always been so admired. Such an ethical, good person,” Romans said, adding Clevenger has worked for four judges, including her. “He’s a great role model for many of our dedicated staff members. He has done so much of hiring and recommendations here that his footprint will be in this court for many years to come.”

Clevenger first worked for Juvenile Judge Erik Niehaus’ father the late Juvenile Judge David Niehaus and Niehaus also worked with Clevenger while West Chester police chief and a defense attorney.

“He (Clevenger) knows everything. I don’t know where he puts it all, because he stays on top of everything that happens in this building. He is the go-to person,” Niehaus said. “A man of integrity. He is as honest as you can get, friendly and a hard worker.”

Niehaus said Clevenger was always conscientious about budgeting and keeping in mind the court is here to serve families and “we work for the taxpayers of Butler County.”

“Rob is very difficult to replace.” Niehaus said. “Forty years of knowledge — it is tough and sad to see that walk out the door.”