5 uplifting stories: Fairfield senior earns 2 degrees simultaneously, a teen rapper overcomes challenges and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Fairfield senior earns high school degree, college diploma simultaneously
As Fairfield High School senior Vincent Ariss walks on to the commencement stage later this month to accept his high school diploma, he will be doing so having already earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College.
Ariss is part of a rare handful of high school graduates this spring who achieved graduation credits for their school and a tuition-free, two-year college degrees simultaneously.
Ariss, who last October also drew wide attention for his creation of a giant United States map on the playground surface of his old Fairfield elementary, earned his Sinclair Associate Degree in electrical-mechanical engineering technology entirely through online college courses.
Physical challenges don’t stop teen rapper’s music
Credit: Nick Graham
Local teen Grayson Morley’s physical challenges are also his opportunities as the budding rapper uses his cerebral palsy and discrimination toward it as inspirations for his music.
The Butler Tech junior recently posted his first performance video on YouTube and plans to expand his music toward a possible career.
“It’s my first official music video of the song ‘WARM UP,’” Morley said.
Special Olympics day returns to Middletown with joyous tears, cheers
Credit: Nick Graham
All children with special needs deserve a special day and over the years Middletown Schools have made an annual sports event designed just for these students one of the district’s trademark specialties.
And Thursday’s “Middie Olympics” — on the track and football field of Middletown High School — also marked the first time in two years the event was conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of special needs Middletown students — from all 10 of the city schools — were joined by their families and friends in the sports-themed celebration that saw them participating in modified track and athletic events.
Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine
A local restaurant, with assistance from a police department, collected more than $16,000 in donations and supplies that will be transported to the Ukrainian border and utilized by those in need.
Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, held a special fundraiser this month with the aid of the Middletown Division of Police and inspiration for the initiative came after Stephanie Hall and Annie King, Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives.
Shortly after hearing of the violence in Ukraine, the two sisters collected supplies like basic medicine, masks, toilet paper, more than 50 radios and over 100 Life Straws that allow the user to filter their own water. The two then packed the items and delivered them to those in need.
Relative’s death from nursing shortage spurs mother of four to earn degree from Miami University
The death of a hospitalized family member in Ghana, West Africa due to a shortage of nurses both haunted and motivated Effe Addae, who later came to America to earn a degree in nursing to ensure those suffering will never again lack for those who care.
Now an American citizen and married mother of four, Addae will receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing diploma earned through classes at Miami University’s Hamilton regional campus.
Graduating cum laude from Miami isn’t her only notable distinction as she is also enrolled for this fall to be one of the first students enrolled in Miami’s new online Master’s degree program in nursing.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships
OXFORD — George McCabe has long been a familiar face in tennis circles and has not slowed down now that he has reached age 90.
He recently claimed the title of No. 1 player in the world in his age group with a victory over then-No. 1 Henri Cruchet, of France, at the Super Senior World Tennis Championships held in Boynton Beach, Florida. He came home with three gold medals for his efforts, which included joining a short-handed team of 85-year-olds to win the men’s 85 team title.
The four-man team won the team title with a win over the team from Venezuela in the final match without losing a single set during the entire team competition. McCabe served as team captain with other team members Herm Ahlers, from Nevada; Jerald Haynes, from Indiana; and King Van Nostrand, from Florida.
