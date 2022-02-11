5 uplifting stories: Bengals rookie gives Super Bowl ticket to his Fairfield High School coach, Hamilton native Bob Harris is tougher than Chuck Norris and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Hamilton’s Bob Harris is so tough, he beat Chuck Norris in karate
Actor and karate expert Chuck Norris’ toughness is legendary. One recent overstatement of Norris’ power is the joke that after he was exposed to COVID-19, it was the disease — not Norris — that had to go into quarantine.
But it’s possible Hamilton native Bob Harris is tougher than Norris, because Harris defeated him in karate during the 1970s in amateur competitions. On the other hand, Harris also lost to Norris.
“There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that,” Harris said. “You lose some, you win some, but in your amateur stage, you don’t keep keep count of those.”
Bengals rookie offensive lineman gives Super Bowl ticket to his Fairfield High School coach
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman gave a Super Bowl ticket to his high school coach in Fairfield, Jason Krause.
And Krause won’t be going alone: when he arrives in Los Angeles on Thursday, he will carry a suitcase full of inspiration from the school district for Carman.
Fairfield City School District students and staff members - from elementary to high school levels - made hundreds of supportive messages as the 2018 Fairfield High School graduate prepares for the Super Bowl on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Thimble Gardens plant shop hopes to continue bringing ‘magic’ into homes
FAIRFIELD TWP. — There’s something “magical” about miniature gardens, which is one explanation for the success of Thimble Gardens.
The new Bridgewater Falls business moved out of Lebanon and into Fairfield Twp. about a month ago because of its success, which includes multiple expansions inside those five years, said owner Celeste Vanover, a former critical care nurse. She said her family-owned business focuses on miniature gardens and indoor landscaping, and it continues to flourish.
“The most important part coming (to Fairfield Twp.) was to have that expandability to support our parties and workshops and events, so we were super excited to get it all worked out to be able to come out this way,” Vanover said.
High School Football: Lakota East’s Siereveld includes Cincinnati, Ohio State in final 6
Austin Siereveld has narrowed his college choices to six.
The Lakota East junior announced Thursday he is down to Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State for his college football choices.
“Thank you to all the coaches and schools who have recruited me!” he wrote with a message on social media.
Local dog Odell Barkham to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl
BUTLER COUNTY — A local dog will be part of Puppy Bowl XVIII on the Animal Planet network Sunday.
Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton and joins his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO Stadium.
“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Butler County Sheriff’s major, a Bengals superfan, to attend Super Bowl LVI
Count the Craft family of Hamilton among die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to sunny California this week for Super Bowl mania. But it wasn’t until Wednesday last week Mike Craft learned he and his grandson would actually attend the game.
Craft, a Butler County Sheriff’s Office major, has been a season ticket holder since 1985 attending most games with his late father, Bob.
“Dad was a fan from Day 1, going to games since their inception,” Craft said.
