Bengals rookie offensive lineman gives Super Bowl ticket to his Fairfield High School coach

Carman, a 2021 second-round pick from Clemson, will eventually see every encouraging item that the district’s students and staff created since the Bengals won the AFC Championship.

“It’s pretty cool,” Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship said. “I think for us it’s just been a fun outlet for people to be able to reach out to Jackson and also just a reminder for really the kids in our elementary schools, our middle schools, our high school that anything can happen.”

Caption Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman has made six starts and appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati during this season. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in April 2021. RYAN MEYER / CINCINNATI BENGALS Caption Bengals rookie guard Jackson Carman has made six starts and appeared in all 17 games for Cincinnati during this season. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in April 2021. RYAN MEYER / CINCINNATI BENGALS

Krause gratefully accepted an opportunity from Carman last week to make the Super Bowl trip. The coach will accompany some of Carman’s family in pregame festivities leading up to Sunday and the game itself.

“It’s hard to kind of know where we’re sitting,” said Krause, who is entering his 12th season at Fairfield. “I am sure we will probably somewhere behind the Bengals bench up way. It’s surreal really to think I’m going to be in the stands at the Super Bowl out in L.A. where I’ve never been.”

Krause and Carman text or FaceTime at least once a week during the season. Carman attended several Fairfield games this past fall including when Krause became the school’s coaching wins leader in program history.

“Fairfield football is where I really started picking up liking football,” Carman told WCPO in January. “The ball really started rolling. I was like, ‘Wow, I can make a career out of this.’ And so just the level of physicality I feel like we had in the GMC (Greater Miami Conference) definitely helped prepare me for anything that we were going to face beyond that because we hit down there at Fairfield. People know that.”

While Krause has discussed Carman and the Bengals plenty of times over the past few weeks, he knows the significance of being able to support his former player in the stadium that will host the biggest stage of football.

“It’s exciting just to be able to make this trip,” Krause said. “But to look down on the field and see No. 79 and know that that’s a guy you are close with, a guy that you coached and saw grow is just amazing for me.”