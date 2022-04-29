5 uplifting stories: A new mascot for Miracle League Fields, Middletown-based short film wins big and more

Here is a look at five positive Butler County stories that were in the news this week.
Joey the Can-Do Kangaroo new mascot of Miracle League Fields
Southwest Ohio’s newest kangaroo can’t be seen at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Joey the Can-Do Kagaroo’s home will be at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Fairfield.
Joey is the new official mascot for the Nuxhall Foundation, the legacy foundation for former Major League pitcher and Cincinnati Reds longtime broadcaster Joe Nuxhall.
Oxford woman earns 1st place in weightlifting competition
OXFORD — Christa Baumgartner is a familiar face around St. Mary Catholic Church, often filling in playing piano for Sunday masses and serving as the parish’s housekeeper, making sure the church and rectory are clean.
She is also a champion weightlifter having recently taken first place in a competition including a deadlift of 455 pounds.
That lift alone was well more than twice her own weight but on the day of the competition, she managed a bench press of 215 pounds and a squat of 390 pounds in addition to the 455-pound deadlift. Those were her best lifts of the day in each category but the competition had each contestant do three lifts in each.
The Slice Pie celebrates 5 years; known for ‘pickleroni’ and other signature items
Credit: Nick Graham
MIDDLETOWN — Having opened in spring of 2017, The Slice Pie restaurant has become known for its tasty food ... and those with pickles on top.
“We have been in Middletown for five years. Our anniversary was on March 17. We make homemade pizza that we sell by the slice, or we sell a large pizza. We also have hoagies, wings, fries, salads, Garlic Knots and French Bread Pizza’s,” said owner Shane Scott, who co-owns the restaurant with his brother, Brandon Scott.
“People know who we are in Middletown, he said, “we offer delivery, pick-up, and we also have a bar and a music venue, Leo’s at The Slice.”
A happy deception: Fairfield teacher lured into ceremony to win top Ohio school honor
A veteran Fairfield Schools teacher was lied to by her principal and colleagues recently but for good cause.
Her co-workers had recently conspired against Central Elementary fifth grade teacher Sandi Stegman to surprise her with news she is one of only five in Ohio schools to win the state’s annual TORCH award for demonstrating character and heart in classroom teaching.
The 70-year-old Stegman was lured into what she thought was a routine staff meeting in Central’s gym, only to be shocked to see representatives from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) there along with festive declarations and confetti poppers celebrating her earning the honor.
Middletown-based short film wins big in Cincinnati’s Winterfilm IX
Average Joe Films, a video production company based in Middletown, has been named the winner of Winterfilm IX.
It won Best Picture and Audience choice, for the short film “A Balanced Breakfast.” Supporting Actress Rhyan Hanavan, a 13-year-old Middletown native, became the youngest winner in the history of the 9-year-old competition. Director J.W. Cox, also a lifelong Middletonian, took home Best Director and Best Screenplay.
The film garnered victories in the sound categories as well as nominations in the following: Best actor, best supporting actor, best Editing, and best art direction.
AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...
Cook of the Week: Natalie Herman takes nontraditional approaches to meals
Natalie Herman sat in the cozy kitchen in her Hamilton home with three different homemade dishes surrounding her on the table. This feast of muffins, noodle kugel and cookies represented just a small sample of her cooking creations each week for her family, who keeps this cook on her toes.
“My husband, Steve, works at 6:15 a.m. at Costco,” she began as she listed off the family’s crazy schedule. “My daughter Erin, who lives just a few minutes away, is a speech therapist with three children: Hannah, Caroline and Ryan. They all have school and activities–swimming, soccer. I help out with them, but I’m also cooking to feed my family.”
And despite this packed schedule, Herman doesn’t rely on restaurants or take-out to put food on the table.
