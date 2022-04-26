Joey the Can-Do Kangaroo new mascot of Miracle League Fields

“It was important for us to have our mascot represent a unique physical need, just like our all-stars at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields,” Bradshaw said. “We have many players at our facility who wear leg braces just like Joey. With every hit and trip around the basepaths, they prove that everyone — regardless of their physical ability — can play and belong. That’s why Joey was a homerun choice to be our mascot.”

Joey will wear number 41, one of the numbers donned by his favorite baseball player of all-time, Joe Nuxhall, who had a 60-year run as a player and broadcaster with the Reds.

Bradshaw hopes Joey will be “an inspiration.”

“He joins our team at a time when the entire world is looking for hope, encouragement, and a belief that we can overcome our greatest obstacles,” he said. “With every hop and every hug, Joey is the inspiration we need, and he’s going to help us all smile a bit bigger.”

Joey the Can-Do Kangaroo made his official debut at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields Opening Day Parade on April 23. The parade was followed by an on-field ceremony

The Nuxhall Foundation worked with Alberta, Canada-based Street Characters Inc. to develop Joey.

To celebrate Joey’s debut, the Nuxhall Foundation also unveiled a 32-page companion children’s book, “Joey: The Can-Do Kangaroo,” which was authored by foundation board member Chad Caddell and illustrated by Daryl Collins. The books tells Joey’s story, and his ability to overcome obstacles.

Caddell said the inspiration that led him to write the book was recalling his first visit to the Miracle League Fields.

“I watched these amazing all-star athletes with different abilities shine and light up the place like one big joy factory. It was like the word ‘can’t’ did not even exist in their minds and hearts,” he said. “With Joey, I wanted the book to remind all of our friends with special needs that they too can do anything.”

Books can be purchased during games at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields or online at http://www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/joeybook for $10 ( there is a $5 shipping charge if purchased online) plus $5 for shipping if purchased online). Every dollar generated from the sale of the book will directly benefit The Nuxhall Foundation and Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields is an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players between 4 to 78 years old participate in programs, and countless others use the facility for school visits and other recreational opportunities.