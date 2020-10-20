5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case counts and OSU football

It is Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus.
Free coronavirus testing today in Springfield
There is a free pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing event today at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St., in Springfield. Pre-registration is required by calling 937-324-1111, option 5 before 3:30 p.m., and the event itself runs from 5-6:30 p.m.
Montgomery County is the first in the area to hit 10,000 total cases
Montgomery County has reached 10,000 total cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic, including a large number of cases in people younger than 29, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The county is the first in the greater Dayton area to reach 10,000 cases, with Butler County following it with 7,914 cases. Montgomery County reached 10,000 cases on Sunday after seven were added to the total.
Ohio reports more than 13,000 new cases in the past week
Ohio has received reports of more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases in the seven days before Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. For four of those days, Ohio recorded more than 2,000 new cases each, three of which set records for the most new cases reported in a single day, including Saturday’s high mark of 2,234 cases.
Dayton has until late November to spend over $9 million in coronavirus funds
Dayton is working swiftly to allocate $17.3 million in federal coronavirus economic relief funds. The money must be spent or earmarked by late November, after which the excess will be sent back to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. In total the city has already spent or encumbered about $7.9 million in coronavirus expenses, but funds allocation is complicated by the need to follow both federal and state guidelines on how the money should be spent.
OSU announces safety measures for season opening game
The season-opening game for the Ohio State Buckeyes is this weekend, and ahead of the game the athletic department announced measures that are intended to prevent the season being affected by the pandemic. The OSU marching band won’t be performing at any home games this year, and there will be no cheerleaders, either. There will also be no on-field ceremonies, pre-game activities, or tailgating allowed.