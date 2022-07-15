5 things to do in Butler County this weekend

THE OHIO CHALLENGE

Hot air balloons are the central attraction at this annual event at Smith Park and the Middletown Airport. But there will be much more to experience, including flyovers, skydivers, vendor booths, tethered balloon rides, fireworks and more. The event is 5 to 10:30 p.m. today and Saturday. Each day includes balloon glows at dusk. This is the 19th year for the festival, which has grown into one of the area’s largest, signature summer events. More than 300 volunteers come together to support the festivities.

READ MORE

MUSIC, WINE & CARS

Hanover Winery will host an event with wine, music and Model T cars as the Model T Ford Tour rolls through from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. (The Model T club is meeting all of next week at the new Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton.) Music at Hanover Winery on Saturday is provided by the Four Mile Creek Band. There will be house Sangria available by the glass and pitcher. Visitors should bring their own seating or a blanket. The cost for adults 21 and older is $5 per person. Free parking; no outside drinks or food allowed. The winery is open 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and offers food for sale. 2165 Morman Road, Hanover Twp.

READ MORE

BEATLEMANIA MAGIC!

A Beatles tribute that recreates the “Magic” of “Beatlemania” will take place at the Sorg in Middletown on Saturday. Hear songs from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “I’m Down” played using the Vox amps, Gretsch, Hofner & Rickenbacker guitars made famous by the Beatles themselves. Tickets to the event scheduled for 8-11 p.m. are $25 for reserved seats and $30 for premium seats. The Sorg is at 63 S. Main St.

READ MORE

FAMILY FUN ON THE HILL

Duebbie Queens Ice Cream Truck will be at the Pyramid Hill Grand Pavilion for an ice cream social from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Guests will get a free ice cream cone. Music will be provided by The Bachanal Steel Band, playing Caribbean tunes to help visitors feel like they are at the beach. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. Members enter free, non-members pay a fee to enter the park.

READ MORE

There are plenty more activities happening in the area. Check out the Journal-News’ events page for more.