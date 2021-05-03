5 things that are possible for a redeveloped Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown

The 44-year-old Towne Mall Galleria, once a major shopping destination, could be brought back to life if it’s redeveloped, according to Middletown city officials and a consultant.
During a city council meeting earlier this summer, representatives from RINKA, a Milwaukee-based company hired by the city, talked about what the mall could become and how it could serve the needs of thousands of visitors within the region.
A consultant has given the city a proposal for what the East End site could offer residents if funding and a developer could be obtained for a mixed-use 31-acre, open-air property.
According to the conceptual renderings, RINKA envisions tearing down part of the mall, repurposing some sections and building some structures.
Steve Morales a partner with RINKA, said his firm has been working with City of Middletown staff, the Warren County Port Authority and George Ragheb, the California-based owner of the mall, for the last 16 weeks.
Here are five things the redeveloped mall could mean for the region:
Apartments
Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick told council members he envisions 200 to 300 apartments. He said those residents would support businesses and provide dependable revenue for the developers. The consultant said there would be plenty of parking for residents and shoppers.
Hotels
The consultant said the mall’s location, near the heavily traveled Interstate 75, would be idea for hotels because of the thousands of visitors the mall would attract. It would give visitors to the numerous tourist sites throughout the region another lodging option, the consultant said.
Shopping, dining
There would be retail shops, restaurants and bars located throughout the mall property.
Entertainment
The consultant recommended a band shell and open space for exercise classes.
Ice hockey, go-kart racing
Palenick says an ice rink could serve as a complement to Spooky Nock in Hamilton and attract thousands of youth hockey players and their parents to the region. He said Spooky Nook offers a wide variety of sports activities, but doesn’t have ice hockey.
Palenick said the former Elder-Beerman store could be converted into the indoor go-kart track and hockey rink.