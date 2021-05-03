5 things that are possible for a redeveloped Towne Mall Galleria in Middletown

Here are five things the redeveloped mall could mean for the region:

Apartments

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick told council members he envisions 200 to 300 apartments. He said those residents would support businesses and provide dependable revenue for the developers. The consultant said there would be plenty of parking for residents and shoppers.

Hotels

The consultant said the mall’s location, near the heavily traveled Interstate 75, would be idea for hotels because of the thousands of visitors the mall would attract. It would give visitors to the numerous tourist sites throughout the region another lodging option, the consultant said.

Shopping, dining

There would be retail shops, restaurants and bars located throughout the mall property.

Entertainment

The consultant recommended a band shell and open space for exercise classes.

Ice hockey, go-kart racing

Palenick says an ice rink could serve as a complement to Spooky Nock in Hamilton and attract thousands of youth hockey players and their parents to the region. He said Spooky Nook offers a wide variety of sports activities, but doesn’t have ice hockey.

Palenick said the former Elder-Beerman store could be converted into the indoor go-kart track and hockey rink.

Representatives from RINKA made a presentation recently to city council about the possible redevelopment of the Towne Mall. SUBMITTED PHOTO