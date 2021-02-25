5 recent restaurant moves and dining updates in Butler County

According to Guy Fieri’s website, a “Flavortown Kitchen” location has opened at 9436 Waterfront Dr. in West Chester and 5045 Deerfield Blvd. in Mason, which are both address for Bravo! Italian kitchen locations.

Flavortown Kitchens are rapidly popping-up across the U.S. and are operating as “ghost kitchens” instead of stand-alone, brick-and-mortar establishments. There are already 11 Flavortown Kitchen locations listed in Ohio.

Owners of Richards Pizza considering Mexican restaurant in Hamilton

Richards Pizza co-owners Karen Underwood Kramer and Gayl Underwod, are considering opening a fast-casual Mexican restaurant in Hamilton, with the foods that used to be served at Richards on Main Street from 1970 to 1992. PROVIDED

People who fondly recall the tacos and other Mexican foods that were served at Richards Pizza until 1992 may be in for a treat.

The 66-year-old company is considering opening a Mexican restaurant somewhere around Hamilton’s Main Street. Richards recently teased the idea with a social media post that asked, “What would you think if we brought back the original Richards Mexican menu items in a separate restaurant on Main Street?”

The Mexican food would not be served at Richards Pizza locations. It was discontinued there in 1992 because with growing demand, the kitchens were not large enough to prepare pizzas and Mexican dishes, such as tacos, enchiladas and burritos.

‘Who doesn’t like a waffle cone?’: Owners discusses plans at new Hamilton restaurant opening this month

Chick'nCone restaurant has opened at The Marcum in Hamilton. The restaurant features air fried chicken chunks with multiple sauces served in fresh made waffle cones. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Chick’nCone has set a date of Feb. 13 for its grand opening in downtown Hamilton.

The restaurant, to be located in The Marcum development of restaurants, a bar, salon and apartments, made the announcement this week.

The restaurant’s main staple will be a no-fork-needed chicken-and-waffles, with the waffle being the cone that holds it, plus a choice of sauce. A meal comes with Cajun fries and a drink. Once a liquor license is obtained, perhaps as early as a week after the opening, margaritas will be served.

Local soul food restaurant to relocate in downtown Middletown

Mz. Jade's Soul Food Restaurant is relocating from the Pendleton Art Center to the former bar and grille space of the Murphy's Landing space at 6 S. Broad St. Murphy's Landing's main dining area is now being used as a rental/event venue for small functions. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A local entrepreneur is determined to grow her restaurant business when she relocates to the former bar space at Murphy’s Landing in downtown Middletown.

Naiyozcsia Thomason, better known as Mz. Jade, has been operating Mz. Jade’s Soul Food at 1105 Central Ave. in the Pendleton Arts Center for the past year.

Sometime in mid-March, Thomason is planning a “grand re-opening” at the new location at 6 S. Broad St., just around the corner from the Pendleton Arts Center.

The inspiring story of Neal’s Famous BBQ

Mike Neal, owner of Neal's Famous BBQ, has been in the food business in Hamilton for nearly twenty years. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Twenty years ago, with a crumbled up $10 bill in his pocket, an old grill, a packet of ribs and three loaves of bread, Mike Neal started selling sandwiches on a corner of East Avenue in Hamilton.

From those humble beginnings Neal operates three barbecue businesses, and his sauce is sold at Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield and local Kroger stores. Soon he will start manufacturing his sauce locally.

PHOTOS: Chick’nCone restaurant open at The Marcum in Hamilton

Chick’nCone restaurant has opened at The Marcum in Hamilton. The restaurant features air fried chicken chunks with multiple sauces served in fresh made waffle cones.

