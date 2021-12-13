5 Butler County stories you need to know today

Commissioner Don Dixon has expressed strong opposition to the project and his fellow commissioners agreed after an impromptu vote on the matter. Residents packed the commission chamber to voice their deep concerns about the project.

Developer Ron Coffman asked the board a week ago to create a community authority to help finance $46.6 million for infrastructure improvements. He told the commissioners without the funding source he could not afford to build the project.

3 Hamilton anniversaries were celebrated in 2021

Flying Buffaloes and Motherfolk performed at RiversEdge Amphitheater Thursday, August 6, 2020 with limited capacity to meet social distancing requirements. The RiversEdge concerts series is normally free but they have fenced off the area and attendees must now purchase tickets to reserve a square marked out on the grass designated as their seating area.

Through the past decade, the revitalization of Hamilton’s downtown has created an unmatched sense of pride in the town.

The city has grown with dozens of new businesses and events in the past decade. Three of the most popular reached big milestones in 2021.

West Chester Twp. to sell Activity Center after Kroger sale fails

The West Chester Twp. trustees sold the West Chester Activity Center on Cox Road where senior programming and meals have been offered for years. The center is in back of the Tylersville Road Kroger and the grocery giant's landlord has paid $1.8 million for the property.

The giant West Chester Twp. Kroger marketplace deal is officially dead now that the township has decided to sell the former Activity Center and push forward with library expansion to house community gathering space.

The trustees are expected to put the Activity Center at Tylersville and Cox roads up for sale today, Dec. 14 and approve a $627,000 engineering contract for a MidPointe Library expansion. The township considered other options for the property including re-opening the facility for community use.

“The cost of needed renovations and the demands of staffing such a facility would bear significant cost to taxpayers with no apparent sustainable funding source,” Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said. “Therefore, the trustees will be asked to list the property for sale.”.

Ohio first lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine stopped by the Gem City Market on Salem Avenue on Thursday to promote Ohio Gove. Mike DeWine's Imagination Library enrollment. The state program partners with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to put more books in the hands of Ohio's children.

HAMILTON — Ohio first lady Fran DeWine has planned a special visit to Butler County today.

She will be at Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly Fort Hamilton Hospital) to thank staff there for enrolling newborns in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

After her visit to the hospital on Eaton Avenue, DeWine will go to Cincinnati to host a news conference to talk more about the 300,000 children who are enrolled in the program.

Hamilton bar invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas’

HUB on Main. Hamilton's Urban Backyard.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard on Main Street is celebrating the holiday season with a series of events that focus on giving back.

With a string of promotions planned for each day (except for Mondays when the establishment is closed), “The Backyard 12 Days of Christmas” will give community members an opportunity to not only get in a Christmas mood, but it will offer them a chance to donate to several local charities and nonprofits.

“We were sitting around brainstorming on a Sunday afternoon, and we wanted to do something for Christmas, and one of the reason’s Hamilton’s Urban Backyard was built was to try to give back to the community of Hamilton,” said Jeff Bucalo, co-owner of Hamilton’s Urban Backyard.

Trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting outside 513 Lounge in Middletown

Marquan Cardelle Cortez Cook.

A trial is scheduled to begin today in Butler County Common Pleas Court for a Dayton man accused of murder in a fatal shooting outside of a Middletown bar in 2020

Marquan Cook, 29, is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11, 2020 in a parking lot outside the 513 Lounge on Verity Parkway. He was apprehended a few weeks after the shooting in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.

Cook’s trial was scheduled to begin in September but was continued three months because the BCI ballistics report had recently been received by both the prosecution and defense and more time is needed to review the findings.

