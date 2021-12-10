5 Butler County stories you need to know today

The city hopes to develop the remaining parts of the Beckett property in other ways — keeping the parts of the property that are south of Dayton Street and east of the CSX railroad tracks. The developer would own the majority of the site, north of Dayton Street and west of the tracks.

Council on Wednesday suspended its rules requiring that ordinances be discussed at two separate meetings, and voted 7-0 to approve the purchase from Simfall, LLC, which is based in Lockport, NY, near Niagra Falls, and has owned the property since 2015.

Christmas With A Cop program ‘pretty special’ for Middletown officers, children

Sgt. Cris Kelly helps a young child shop during the Middletown Division of Police Mike Davis Christmas With A Cop program this month at Meijer.

Nearly 75 Middletown children are about to start their Christmas shopping early.

The annual Mike Davis Christmas With A Cop program, organized by the Middletown Division of Police, will be held Saturday morning at Meijer. Typically about 50 children receive a $100 shopping spree through a $5,000 donation from the store.

But because of several other monetary donations, 73 children, who were recommended by Middletown school counselors, will shop with members of the police department, said Jason Wargo, president of the FOP.

Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of Ohio

The social media threat of violence made earlier this week against Fairfield Schools originated from outside of Ohio, say Fairfield City Police. The threat did not disrupt class schedules this week but prompted the school district to increase its security measures. Fairfield Police say they are continuing their investigation. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)

The violence threat posted on social media that forced Fairfield Schools to increase police security this week didn’t come from Fairfield or Ohio, city police said Friday.

“Over the past few days the Fairfield Police Department has been made aware of several threats of violence circulating on various social media platforms,” according to a statement from police.

“Only one of those threats was specifically directed toward the Fairfield City School District and has been the focus of our efforts to determine the source.”

Bond set for man arrested in 2006 Miami University rape case involving DNA genealogy tracing

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, was taken into custody Dec. 9, 2021 in Connersville, Ind. by Ohio law enforcement. Credit: Submitted photo

An Indiana man is facing multiple charges for allegedly raping a Miami University student in January 2006, and it was DNA coupled with forensic genealogy that led to the arrest.

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 58, was taken into custody Thursday night in Connersville, Ind. by Ohio law enforcement including Butler County Prosecutor’s Investigator Paul Newton, according to Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Ailes was arraigned Friday morning by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth, who set bond at $775,000. He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 6 for a pretrial hearing.

Fairfield coach on 4-0 start: ‘We picked up a little bit where we left off’

Fairfield's Deshawne Crim puts up a shot during their basketball game against Lakota West Friday, February 12, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Fairfield won 81-76. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

The Fairfield High School basketball team celebrated its first conference title in seven years last season, but was disappointed not to make it past one tournament game.

With the bulk of the starting lineup back and the addition of KEBA Prep transfer Kollin Tolbert, the Indians are poised to take that next step this season. They’re off to a 4-0 start, including two wins in the Greater Miami Conference, and coach D.J. Wyrick sees promise in a more experienced roster.

Fairfield, coming off a big win against Hamilton, hosts Princeton on Friday.

PHOTOS: Winners of the 2021 Impact Awards in Middletown

Scott Lewis, left, and Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, right, present Jenny Childers with Sodexo with the 2020 Business Impact award during the Kingswell Impact Gala and Awards program held Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at The Niderdale Event Center at Brown's Run Country Club in Madison Township. The awards program honored people or groups in the community making a positive impact and demonstrating excellence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham

The awards program honored people or groups in the community making a positive impact and demonstrating excellence. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

