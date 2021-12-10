Christmas With A Cop program ‘pretty special’ for Middletown officers, children

Davis died in 2013 at the age of 65.

Representatives from the police department — officers, detectives, dispatchers, records clerks and support staff — are paired with children and their parents for the shopping spree. While Wargo said the children can purchase anything they want, they sometimes pick out items for their family.

He said last year’s Mike Davis Christmas With A Cop was canceled due to health concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic. This will be his first time shopping with the children.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It will be pretty special.”

Some of the other donations came from Ohio State Highway Patrol, Homemakers Circle, Gary Hoff, Knights of Pythias, Frontier Motors, Grand Temple Pythian Sisters of Ohio and Mary Kiser.