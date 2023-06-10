5 activities to explore Butler County parks

Take a hike

Rentschler Forest MetroPark (Reigart Road Area) offers many options for hiking. Whether visitors want to take a short stroll through the woods, or if they are seeking a more difficult route with more of a challenge, there are trails for all skill levels. For more information about the trails, go to yourmetroparks.net/experiences/hiking-trails. Other recreational opportunities include birding and wildlife, geocaching, walk/run and biking trails, play areas and more. Rentschler Forest MetroPark is located at 5701 Reigart Road in Hamilton. Park hours are 8 a.m. to dusk, daily.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Go fishing

Marsh Park Fishing Lake in Fairfield is a natural spring fed lake featuring more than 4,000 feet of accessible shoreline. This highly sought-after fishing destination is the home to carp, catfish, crappie, bass, bluegill, northern pike, perch, trout and walleye. The Bait House stocks fresh live bait and offers basic tackle supplies. Beverages, snacks and sandwiches are also available for purchase. Fishing and boating are free during the 2023 season. Access to the park, including trails, fitness stations, and general leisure is available from 8 a.m. to dusk, year-round. (Swimming in Marsh Lake is not permitted.) Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent/guardian. For more information, to go fairfield-city.org.

Explore nature

Bulls Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is one of the area’s most beautiful spots for exploring nature. The park, located at 3909 Rosedale Road in Middletown, features over 11 acres with a nature preserve area, a trail system, a native plant garden, environmental/educational programming, a picnic shelter and more. For more details, visit bullsrun.org. At 7 p.m. June 23, guests can join the MidPointe Library System at Bulls Run for Campfire Stories with a Naturalist. Participants will hear stories and learn about the summer solstice, followed by a guided evening hike on the trails. Bring a chair or a blanket and a flashlight.

Creeking in the Parks

Visitors can connect with MetroParks and Butler Soil and Water Conservation District to explore the creeks and waterways in the parks throughout Butler County this summer. Participants will visit a different park each week, so there will be plenty of opportunities to explore. From creek critters to fossils, this is a great experience for all ages and it’s also something fun for kids and families. Creeking in the Parks will be offered in June and July. Visit yourmetroparks.net for more information and the latest updates. Registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. The program is offered from 10 a.m. to noon each week. Participants should wear close-toed shoes for all creeking events.