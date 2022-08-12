46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jimmy Dean Anders, Jr., 55 Burlington Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michelle L. Turner, 3223 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Keith E. L. Wilder, 5646 Planet Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Michael Aaron Reis, 48 Robert Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephanie Lynn Schultz, 1955 Hamilton Richmond Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Anthony Nicholas, 473 Wilke Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft of drugs, vandalism, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Fernando S. Enamorado, 815 10th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of endangering children.

Mark Lehmann Asher, Jr., 101 South F St., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James B. Vasquez, 1226 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated menacing, and one count of attempted burglary.

Emily King, 15 Beth Lane, #5, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Jerry C. Keeton, 1615 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Matthew P. Littleton, 22 Beth Lane, Apt. 9, Hamilton; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Martin J. Richter, 3828 Lansdowne Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

George J. Mock, 257 Hopeland St., Dayton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jeremy Michael Moore, 908 Krieder Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Ashley L. Noe, 830 High St., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Holly E. Majors, 2109 Brell Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ahasai K. Dubose, 11890 Hamden Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

John Yaden, 951 Somerville Jacksonburg Road, Somerville; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ray Cortez Richardson, 307 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Curtis Tyler Smith, 3992 Shank Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Devin Curtis Blanton, 201 S. Broad St., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Gina Grace Baker, 804 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael James Parrett, 9908 Shawnee Trail, Centerville; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; failure to stop after an accident; and criminal damaging or endangering.

Chad Alan Webb, 230 Country Trace Drive, Harrison; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Nicole Mitchell, 16 New Yorker Blvd., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Marquita Renee Robinson, 1604 Bancroft St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Joshua Daniel Rupp, 4781 Rittenhouse Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashlie L. N. Clontz, 114 Jeff Scott Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Joshua Kyle Huennerkopf, 1206 N. 8th St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

John David Evans, Jr., 315 Elm St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Braydon Isaac Kretchek, 212 E. Forrest Ave., Apt. B, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kya Renee Green-Brown, 115 Albrerth St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Jeffrey D. Brown, 502 Western Ave., Mason; indicted on one count each of burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Arthur Crumpley, III, 5773 Lantana Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Harley Davis Denton, 121 Cross St., Harveysberg; indicted on two counts of grand theft.

Joshua Taylor Miller, 170 Clearbrook Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, and having weapons while under disability.

Michael Daniel Keller, 1921 S. Gettysberg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Joshem Alexander Rodriguez Garcia, 189 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of grand theft and tampering with records.

Jacob David Poynter, 6242 Skyline Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D.; possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Lynne Galinger, 6411 Liberty Fairfield Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of L.S.D., possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Ray Southard, 439 Morrow Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Austin Smith, 3330 Meadow Green Court, Amelia; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Joshua Darryl Craft, 5719 2nd St., Mason; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

James Dylan Thomas Warmoth, 533 Nunner Road, Maineville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

John Benjamin Reynolds, 7792 Birchwood Court, Mason; indicted on 12 count of gross sexual imposition, and four counts of rape.