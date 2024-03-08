45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Frank Khom Aun, 2000 E. Kemper Road, Apt. 218, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Carlos Deon Vinson, 902 Wicoff St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Stephanie Lynn Moore, 1390 Corydale Drive, Apt. B, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property (direct), and one count each theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and misuse of credit cards (direct).

David Z. Combs, 1723 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Terrell J. Baldwin, 4647 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling forearms in a motor vehicle.

Julie A. Ward, 304 Moore St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany R. Boyd, 200 Keith Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Eugene Norris, 63 Howman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Leonard L. Hernandez, 640 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and tampering with evidence.

Gary A. Sudberry, 139 North C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Terry J. Greene, 3118 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Wyatt R. Deaton, 2711 S. Main St., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of assault, and criminal damaging or endangering, and one count of disorderly conduct.

Brandon Matthew Smith, 1128 Hayes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jacob Daniel Easterling, 1722 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Shawn Eric Titus, 8103 Constitution Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business.

Amber Sue Hindman, 6369 Hendrickson Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Roger L. Frost, 8521 Lionsgate Way, Apt. A, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joseph Burleigh North Jr., 305 S. Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, violating a protection order, and domestic violence.

Tatiyana J. Taylor, 8621 Lionsgate Way, Apt. A, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

William Paul DeBorde, 2038 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, grand theft (direct), theft from a person in a protected class, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Zachary Taylor Ballard, 2108 Thrush Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Robert E. Ross, 977 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and falsification (direct).

Jimmie Holton, 2652 Tobermory Court, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts each of passing bad checks (direct) and forgery (direct), and one count each of receiving stolen property (direct) and grand theft by deception (direct)

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jacksson Kailipuuwai Waialae, 110 Pansy Road, Apt. 8, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Jeffery Lee Wood, 113 E. 6th St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Ryan Oeters, 1026 Bayberry Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Christopher Lee Lockett, 309 E. Bruce Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; using weapons while intoxicated; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Timothy Franklin Back, 1104 Navaho Drive, Apt. A, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Samuel Donelle Betts, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

Ryan Lynn Starks, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley Alan Koesters, 6657 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, inducing panic, and obstructing official business.

Edward James Donley, 13262 Ogden Lane, Sardinia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Dacree Boyd, 1907 Crest Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Passion Somoane Jimmar, 31 Hurm St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone.

Eric Maurice Joyner, 215 McDaniel St., Apt. 510, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Marie Nail, 621 Crafton Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifton Ivory, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Jeremy David Hughes, 548 W. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Stuart Earl Lane, 6971 N. Ohio 48, Springboro; indicted on one count each of assault, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Robert William Hixenbaugh, 4367 Fair Oaks Road, Apt. 1, Dayton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Autumn Skye Young, 1101 Dayket Circle, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of theft, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Eugene Scott Eldridge, 861 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and obstructing official business.

Randel Scott Taylor, 241 Ilene Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition.

Alyssa Nicole Blair, 8748 Dayton Oxford Road, Apt. F, Franklin; indicted on one count each of endangering children, and felonious assault.

Stephen Scott Robinson, 3908 Robinson-Vail Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of assault.