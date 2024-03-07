Medicare scam: Watch for fraudulent claims for medical supplies

Ohioans on Medicare should watch for fraudulent claims for medical supplies, especially urinary catheters, back and knee braces and glucose monitors, Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith French announced Thursday.
Scammers are using individuals’ Medicare numbers to fraudulently bill Medicare, in many case for thousands of dollars for each claim. Individuals are not affected financially, but but face a confusing and stressful situation, including obtaining a new number and card from Medicare and possible complications in receiving legitimate medical supplies in the future, French said.
Red flags to watch for:
- You do not recognize the ordering physician’s name nor have you been seen by the physician.
- The ordering physician is in another state.
- You receive an Explanation of Benefits document or Medicare Summary Notice document with a large quantity of supplies you never received.
- You do not have a medical condition that would require the supplies.
Ohioans affected by this Medicare scam are urged to contact the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-293-4767 or go to proseniors.org to report the scam and get help obtaining a new Medicare number and card.
Ohioans with Medicare questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program at 800-686-1578, oshiipmail@insurance.ohio.gov, and insurance.ohio.gov. OSHIIP is the state’s official Medicare educational and counseling program.
About the Author