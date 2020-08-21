43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Deandra T. Robinson, 2465 Saybrooke Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Earl Gene Bryant Jr., 1306 Calumet Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Jordan McCluskey, 438 Knightsbridge, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of tinted windows.

Jennifer Rardin, 820 Vine St., Apt. 2, Dayton, Ky.; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Brian J. VanPatten, 5032 College Corner Pike, Apt. 24, Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Jacob Russell Lee Chasteen, 828 Central Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin (direct), and possession of drugs.

Ja’Tydrick Touquez Johnson, 3022 Sagebrook Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on three counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Ja’Tydrick Touquez Johnson, 3022 Sagebrook Drive, Miamisburg; certified back to the lower court on two counts of marking false alarms.

Delmar Dean Day, III, 910 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Leonard Anderson, Jr., 970 Harmon Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Joshua L. McDonald, 6409 Dusty Trail, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of possession of LSD (direct).

Jacob Russell Lee Chasteen, 828 Central Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Walter Howard Freytag, 1027 Eaton Ave., #3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Jeremy S. Sudbrink, c/o Correctional Reception Center, 11271 Ohio 762, Orient; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Brandon E. Clunen, 323 Clark St., Apt. 10, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Andrew R. Jones, 439 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Evan Raye Slifer, 1724 Oberon Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address; and failure of duty to register (direct).

Devon Scott Ingram, 1139 Minor Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure of duty to register, and failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Daniel James Whitaker, 1224 Bonaker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address or place of employment (direct).

Darryl Layne Cromer, 7503 Parliament Court, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure of duty to register (direct).

Joe R. Stout, 439 S. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jessica Lynne Terry, 9097 Victoria St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chuck Berry Jr., 606 W. Wescott St., Liberty, In.; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paige Ann Marie Gibson, 2708 Easton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bruce Edward Williams, 4163 Miai Western Drive, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tamara Osmon, 3214 Finley St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Teen pleads guilty to murder charge in 2019 Hamilton shooting

Ashley Elizabeth Diaz, 8595 Jonathan Lane, Apt. C, Maineville; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Bloodworth, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and felonious assault.

Austin Pactric James Polly, 1785 Ohio 28, Lot 306, Goshen; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Bey, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on seven counts of assault.

Marcus Miller, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Michael Moubray, 10132 Ohio 350, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Blake Douglas Albaugh, 4708 North 2nd St. Ext., Dennison; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Machielle M. Hamilton, 1049 Pleasant Hill Road, Jaspar, Ga.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jerald J. Clark, 5608 Zoar Road, #24, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corey Dillan Hoskins, 8050 Winding Creek Court, Mason; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karen L. Pender, 535 N. Sands Ave., Monroe; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Gregory Thompson, 119 W. 8th St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Virginia Lea Jones, 134 E. McKinley St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Sarah Nicole Wiggins, 3242 Gambit Square, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft, forgery, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Dylan Joseph Waugh, 227 Kings Mills Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of robbery and menacing.

Cory Andrew Davis, 19 N. Timber Hollow Drive, #1925, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of robbery and menacing.

Jayahn Smith, 3579 Thorngate Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of robbery and menacing.