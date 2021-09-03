43 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Gabrielle Robinson, 1451 Tuley Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of rape (direct).

Zachary Michael Frankart, 166 E. Maple St., Rear Apt., Clyde; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), two counts each of sexual battery (direct) and attempted rape (direct), and one count each of attempted sexual battery (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).

Marcelo Guerrero Alvarez, 7708 West Chester Road, West Chester; indicted on two counts each of abduction (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count of aggravated menacing (direct).

Valorie Woodruff, 872 Liberty St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Timothy Webb, 827 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Clifford L. Downton, 310 Main St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Jonathan Roberts, 203 South B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Aaron Smith, 3894 S. State Line, Okeana; indicted on two counts of forgery (direct), and one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Debbie L. Gardner, 720 Magie Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Casey Cox, 8450 Forrest Valley Drive, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, and speed limits.

Lisa R. Hoelle, 5209 Hamilton-Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James A. Humphrey, 24 W. Victory Drive, Apt. A, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and violating a protection order.

Holly R. Henson, 6483 Oxford State Road, Trenton; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Samantha N. Mees, 1009 S. Locust St., Oxford; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and vandalism (direct).

Walter Gray, Jr., 119 Fairview Ave., (Garage), Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and felonious assault (direct).

Angela R. Goff, 39 Stonewall Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of kidnapping and attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Aaron Couch, 212 Bond Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Leopoldo Galan, 488 Adler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on five counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), two counts of rape (direct), and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Eric Scott Harville, 7671 Wrenn Drive, Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Luke Glover, 603 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry F. Cole, 584 Valley Forge Ct., Franklin; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Justin M. Cole, 1147 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 10, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Aaron Roark, 2535 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon Scott, 30 Reiff Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Mary E. Holder, 5100 NW 61st Lane, Ocala, Fl.; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Terrance J. Slocum, 2004 Millvale Ct., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Randolph M. Scott, Sr., 1857 Lincrest Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brian Lorenz, 25 E. Third St., Room 4, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Johnny Michael Newman, 11313 Proctor Court, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Johnny Grayson, 8015 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brianne Meyer, 141 Pike St., Covington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Feliciano, 17181 Henry St., Melvindale, Mi.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bradley Michael Bell, 22 Lance Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools, criminal damaging or endangering, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Eva Desaray Staggs, 22 Lance Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Bryan Leslie Mendivil, 800 Franklin Road, Apt. 11, Lebanon; indicted on 20 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Jesse Wayne Edwards, 612 E. 4th St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Shannon Friedhoff, 9300 Old Stage Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

John Archibald Ferguson IV, 391 Towanda Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Robert C. Israel, 6 Fairview Ave., Apt. 25, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Kayla M. Creech, 2504 Forest Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of burglary, grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, and petty theft.

Aaron Brown, 171 Villa Pointe Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Michael D. Stetson, 11640 Windy Hill Court, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Randall Dean Parsons, 424 Wesley St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.