3rd annual Shop with a Hero to support dozens of Fairfield students

The third annual Shop with a Hero will a bit different this Christmas season, but it will still help several dozens of kids within the Fairfield City Schools.
But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, this year’s shopping will be more flexible.
“It’s all about getting out there and getting kids shopped for again,” said Ted McDaniel, founder of Dougie & Ray’s, a charity that supports Fairfield City Schools students. “Parents, unfortunately, probably don’t have the budget as they did in years past, and it’s harder for families.”
Instead of a designated time, local hometown heroes will shop at their convenience after getting a list of names and items from McDaniel. One requirement is each shopper must take a selfie, which all will be compiled into a collage to be posted online to “show all the different heroes that are shopping for the kids of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp.,” he said.
The shoppers will return the items to McDaniel, who will then get the presents, along with materials to wrap the gifts, to the parents and guardians. Names of children were provided from a number of sources, including teachers, school administrators and school liaisons, McDaniel said.
“The kids then won’t know the presents came from an outside organization,” and the parents can “share that surprise” with the children, said McDaniel.
Though restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus make it difficult, McDaniel said officials were going to find a way to support the kids.
“It’s like our Cannonball for Kids fundraiser this summer,” he said. “Even with COVID, we’re going to figure this out to take care of the kids, and we’re going to get it done.”
Dougie & Ray’s and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League partnered over the summer to hold a fundraiser that supported the two charities. Notables such as local police and fire officials, school teachers, and McDaniel and Kim Nuxhall (volunteer CEO of the JNML) jumped cannonballs to raise money.
Those shopping aren’t just the police and firefighters within the city and township. City and township government officials, business owners, and elected leaders are some of the hometown heroes that will shop for the children.
“You’re a hero to somebody,” he said. “The way I look at it is some kids might want to be a garbage man, and that’s their goal is to drive the huge trucks. You’re local garbage man could be a hero.”
In the inaugural year, 75 school children were supported, and last year 125 were supported along with an assist with the Fairfield Academy’s Santa Shop. This year, McDaniel said they only have 80 kids’ names but will once again support the Fairfield Academy’s Santa Shop.
“It’s pretty darn cool that we’re going to be able to do this much during this time,” he said.