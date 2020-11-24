3rd annual Shop with a Hero to support dozens of Fairfield students

“The kids then won’t know the presents came from an outside organization,” and the parents can “share that surprise” with the children, said McDaniel.

Though restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus make it difficult, McDaniel said officials were going to find a way to support the kids.

“It’s like our Cannonball for Kids fundraiser this summer,” he said. “Even with COVID, we’re going to figure this out to take care of the kids, and we’re going to get it done.”

Dougie & Ray’s and the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League partnered over the summer to hold a fundraiser that supported the two charities. Notables such as local police and fire officials, school teachers, and McDaniel and Kim Nuxhall (volunteer CEO of the JNML) jumped cannonballs to raise money.

Those shopping aren’t just the police and firefighters within the city and township. City and township government officials, business owners, and elected leaders are some of the hometown heroes that will shop for the children.

“You’re a hero to somebody,” he said. “The way I look at it is some kids might want to be a garbage man, and that’s their goal is to drive the huge trucks. You’re local garbage man could be a hero.”

In the inaugural year, 75 school children were supported, and last year 125 were supported along with an assist with the Fairfield Academy’s Santa Shop. This year, McDaniel said they only have 80 kids’ names but will once again support the Fairfield Academy’s Santa Shop.

“It’s pretty darn cool that we’re going to be able to do this much during this time,” he said.