Middletown wants residents to stay home unless travel is ‘essential’ as COVID-19 cases rise in the city

• Continue to follow all health orders and advisories, such as: wear a mask, maintain at least six feet of distance from others; wash hands frequently and stay home when you are ill.

• All gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer. This includes both inside and outside of your home.

• If you have symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to: new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, body aches, or unusual fatigue, isolate and call your primary care provider for next steps.

• If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Ohio Department of Health orders you to isolate for 10 days from the date of symptom onset, or from the date of test collection (until you are not experiencing symptoms). In the home, sick or infected individuals should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area, and use a separate bathroom, if available.

• Residents who have been identified as a contact to an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 should quarantine for one full incubation period (14 days) from the date of last contact. Individuals in quarantine should stay home, separate from others, monitor their health, and follow all instructions from Ohio Department of Health, CDC, and City of Middletown Health Department.

• Employers are strongly encouraged to accommodate remote working arrangements for as many employees as possible.