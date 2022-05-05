39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Trial set for militia leader from West Chester who was at Breonna Taylor protest

Antonio Wilson, 1215 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Darrell Stanley Schreibeis, 18 Monroe St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Edward L. Fore, 5835 Dakota Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of cocaine (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Mark Lefeld, 726 Pine St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on two counts of passing bad checks.

Rashawn Henderson, 668 Evangeline Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct), and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (direct).

William Christopher Courter, 638 Ludlow, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of petty theft and petty theft (direct).

Kendria Lynn Jackson, 715 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and petty theft.

Yolanda J. Corbin, 659 Belle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel E. Allen, 4823 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. C, Middletown; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Robert Brandon Culver, Montgomery County Jail, 330 W. 2nd St., Dayton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Antwan L. Mccathron, Jr., 219 Graymont Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lavonne Mcintosh, Jr., 1877 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Ishmael N. Pickens, 124 W. 70th St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Quentin M. Woody, 642 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Derek Lee Miller, 1195 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

John D. Ferrell, 4489 Muskopf Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident.

Jeffrey Banks, 3533 Woodridge Blvd., #4, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Anthony Adam Price, 3453 Hamilton-Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry C. Keeton, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count of criminal trespass.

Theodore Keith Smallwood, 1032 Fairview, #4, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on two counts of passing bad checks.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Reyyan Muhammad Khan, 6901 Walnut Meadows Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, and possessing criminal tools.

Jordan Stephen Childers, 112 Choctaw Circle, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damyan Michael Steelman, 2218 S. Smithville Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Lindsey Nicole Etter, Full Circle Center, 36 Parnell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D.; aggravated possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under OVI suspension; resisting arrest; and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Shawna Renee Winn, 266 Allen St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Lisa Marie Abney, 521 S. River St., Apt. 6, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Justin Wayne Tudor, 6403 Osceloa Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Kathleen Elaine Tudor, 3340 Drake Ave., Groveport; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henry Irvin Thorpe, 6892 Butler Warren Road, Mason; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Rebecca Marie Coates, 6892 Butler-Warren Road, Mason; indicted on one count of possession of L.S.D.

Melissa Gail Jones, 6042 Vereker, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lee Gant, 4605 Merrydale Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering.

Hester Abbigayle Lefevers, 48 Stonewall Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Harrison Dill, 2015 Stegman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Morgan Rust, 1158 Jeanette Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery, receiving stolen property, and theft.

Miguel Angel Goana Castillo, 1005 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Jaliyah Deshae Bradley, 17230 Trace Glen Lane, Houston, Tx.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rachel Marie Klups, 36 Tamarack Trail, Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Eugene Randolph, 323 Clark St., Apt. 4, Middletown; indicted on one count of abduction.