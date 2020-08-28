39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jesse Proffitt, 1211 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

John Voris, 507 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jorge Alvarez, 915 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, violating a protection order, and resisting arrest.

Tavon Lamar Helvey, 3008 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown; indicted on two counts each of having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons, and one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Seth A. Hapner, 1730 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business, domestic violence, and inducing panic.

Lucas W. McQueen, 1937 Allstater Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault and domestic violence.

Joseph Hay, III, 61 Woodsfield Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Tracy O. Hammons, 10267 Panola Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Brittany Gaba, 2777 Audobon Drive, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Latino, 935 Pom Court, Trenton; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide (direct), and vehicular assault (direct).

Anessa Sue Henson, 113 W. Page Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Julia Kay Jones, 1940 Fairfax Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Marcus Terell Dorsey, Jr., 11483 Fiesta Court, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to report a crime, and driving under suspension.

Cheyenne W. Gray, 11 Victor Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and violating a protection order.

LaDonn A. Booker, 426 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft (direct).

Cheyenne W. Gray, 11 Victor Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Nicole P. Whicker, 796 Belle Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of driving under financial responsibility law suspension and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility; and indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

John Henry Nelson, Sr., 5032 College Corner Pike, #55, Oxford; indicted two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct) and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Brian Cummings, 1128 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darion Gilbert-Brown, 1366 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dakota West, address unknown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal trespass and petty theft.

Yolanda J. Corbin, 5032 College Corner Pike, Lot #28, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Charlene Ricketts, 851 Louise Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of misuse of credit cards (direct), theft from a person in a protected class (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Kenneth S. Horton, 319 W. Laurel St., lndependence, KS.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jodie L. Drake, 8432 Island Pines Place, Maineville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

Harley Morris, 1712 Parish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Hamilton Pruden, 3029 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, Ky.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christy Elaine Woodward, 1296 E. Second St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Gary Box, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Donald Harrigan, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Crystal Michelle Crockett, 21 Rooks Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

Tabbotha Renee Barnes, 155 S. Main St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wafa Elhindi, 2325 Schumaker Court, Dayton; indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine.

Cody Fitzgerald Schwegmann, 505 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nicole Marie Lucas, 126 Orchard View, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and criminal trespass.

Christopher Richard Adkins Murrell, 9776 Miami Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Hymer, 148 Clubhouse Lane, Unit B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Robert Cochran, 3000 Lakehurst St., Moraine; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, petty theft, and obstructing official business.

David R. Rose, 5245 Robinson Vail, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.