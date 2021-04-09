39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Long T. Tran, 6800 Skies Edge Court, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Angela Le, 7506 Bridge Point Pass, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Justin Williams, 1752 Dale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Asya Haywood, 4680 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Corey H. Bates, 245 Morris Drive, S. Lebanon; certified back to the lower court on one count each of marked lanes and speed limits, and indicted on one count of possession of hashish.

Richard E. Sorell, Sr., 214 South B St., A, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Stephen McBride, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 106, Middletown; indicted on eight counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct).

David P. Schenkel, 4129 Dee Drive, Okeana; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Angell Gardner, 5109 Pleasant Ave., Apt, #1002, Fairfield; indicted on one count of complicity to felonious assault.

Taylor R. Lawrence, 111 Lulu Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft and obstructing official business.

Brandon M. Feerer, 606 Main St., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jose A. Perez, 8603 Unit H U.S. 42, West Chester; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Markeese Brice, 3321 Freddie Drive, Cincinnati; certified back to the lower court on one count of driving under suspension.

Corey Bates, 425 Morris Drive, S. Lebanon; certified back to the lower court on one count of resisting arrest.

Ryan S. Grosse, 719 Milikin St., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Rebecca Goff, 343 Hampshire Drive, Apt. 4, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Donovan R. Willis, 2703 Towne Blvd., Apt. 100, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Joseph Hopkins, 1171 Beissinger Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Levert Franklin, 36 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Lesley Miller, 10663 Ohio 39, Millersburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ricky Reeves, 3891 Huston Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Christian Cook, 1910 Grand, Apt. 1, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Kala Clark, 510 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

William Brockman, 712 Gordan Blvd., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Rocky Allen Whicker, Jr., 423 Meadow Lane, Trenton; indicted on three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct), and one count of compelling prostitution (direct).

Joshua W. Strong, 846 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jeffery A. Tackett, 1805 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua D. McDaniel, 126 Hancock Ave., Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

James L. Horsley, 1902 Riverside Drive, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Daniel R. Walter, 1261 Willie Cheek Road, London, Ky.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Zachary Adam Zdonczyk, 1989 Defoor Ave., Apt. A, Atlanta, Ga.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

William M. Dennis III, 60 Greenwood Lane, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Lee Warner, 174 Pyle Road, Lucasville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and obstructing official business.

Crystal Brant, 10207 Camp Creek Road, Lucasville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody Ryan Campbell, 323 Park Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order and resisting arrest.

Mitchell Treadway, 600 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 612, Middletown; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, theft and forgery.

Tracy Lomangino, 503 Stone Path Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and disrupting public services.

Samuel Alexander Quaye, 279 Coyote Drive, Maineville; indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing criminal tools.

Douglas J. Bedsole, 476 Valley View Drive, Apt. 2, S. Lebanon; indicted on two counts each of having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing drug abuse instruments.