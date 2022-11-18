38 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Leiayre J. Freeman, 3930 Mack Road, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of driving under suspension, and one count each of failure to stop after an accident, driving under OVI suspension, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Brandon Wayne Thomas, 2496 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated burglary.

Robert Arthur Williams, 200 Monfort St., College Corner; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and felonious assault (direct).

Shawn Michael Egner, 717 Buena Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph V. McNeil, 1810 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Michael Lee King, 4801 Nichols Road, Apt. 49, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Allen Vescio, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 134, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Austin Shortridge, 2148 Renee Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Bobby Da Vaughn Valines, 2660 Lehman Road, Apt. 404, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin (direct), obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Christopher I Roberts, 4215 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Robert Lee Westbrooks, 1025 Hanover, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Branden Michael Kelley, 81 Carlton Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Aveary Singletary, 807 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of participating in criminal gang (direct).

Jason A. Hill, 2505 Byrnside Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy S. Riviere, 6006 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Raymond A. Thomas, 1575 Transylvania Ave., SE, Warren; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Wilson K. Glass, Jr., 6089 Branch Hill Guinea Pike, Milford; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brent O. O‘Connor, 3239 Pickbury Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on six counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brad Fugate, 157 Warwick Road, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Meagan K. Lemaster, 3995 Hudson Ave., S. Lebanon; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Quinton Lamar Smith, 6997 Winton Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Mark Anthony Cornist Jr., 97 Ridge Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jeremy M. Key, 55 Amokee Place, Tipp City; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Daniel Jay Miller Sr., 536 1/2 Pleasant Ave., Springfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

William Anthony Lee Arnwine, 914 Turner Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of assault.

Ashly Joy Spicer, 2102 Pearl St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Mitchell Duane Scearce, 6429 Mason Road, Mason; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

John Brandon Foxx, 210 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of burglary and violating a protection order.

Haylee Kay McCullough, 8522 Saint Agnes Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Christopher Thomas Osinski, 7048 Birchley Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Amon Sparks, 7901 Berchman, Dayton; indicted on one count each of attempt to commit an offense, breaking and entering, and criminal trespass.

Richard Edward Dewitt, 990 Eastridge Road, Suite D, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Megan Rebecca Jones, 1801 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and possessing criminal tools.

Aaron Steiner, 1614 Lindsey Ave., Columbia, TN.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeff Allen Corey, 255 W. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neil Patrick Snyder, 5058 Trexler Road, Schnecksville, PA.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Dwain Alter, 740 1/2 Harrison Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Daryl Lyne Cromer, LKA 1529 Price Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers.