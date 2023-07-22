38 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brandon T. Pate, 746 Julia Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Anthony Christian Schreiber, 3218 Lefferson Road, Apt. 1/2, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda Capps, 154 Ivenhoe Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and criminal trespass.

Lisa G. Hall, 975 Charleston Court, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesse J. Kuchera, 1490 Parrish Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Alyssa M. Doyle, 3350 S. Main St., Apt. 44, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler R. O’Banion, 7476 N. Pisgah Drive, West Chester; indicted on two counts of possession of drugs, and one count of possession of cocaine.

Gage Allen Jacobs, 7075 Mulberry St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of strangulation (direct), aggravated menacing (direct), strangulation, and assault.

Kendall L. Beard, 611 Lowell Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Tim Engle, 171 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tatum A. Johnson, 1717 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and obstructing official business.

Raymond T. Mack, 1520 N. Main St., Apt. A, Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of cocaine metabolite (direct).

Tara Omega Watson, 7415 Red Coat Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft of drugs (direct).

Danielle Javawn Anderson, 7093 W. Hamilton Place, Unit 521, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Cody Wallen, 1476 Witchita Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of theft of drugs and theft.

Elizabeth Maria McDaniel, 6850 Maud Hughes Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kimberly A. Wanstrath, 1027 Old Stage Circle, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of theft of drugs.

Cody Shane Wallen, 1476 Witchita Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Christopher L. Griffin, 3209 Ohio Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tanner H.O. Bowens, 831 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Elun S. Diaz-Ruiz, 1117 Maple Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated burglary (direct), and one count of felonious assault.

Harvel Davy Robinson, Jr., 8173 Autumn Woods Lane, West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, and breaking and entering.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Robert Ethan Steele, 226 South Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Paris Alvaughn Imani Larkin, 913 Charlotte St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Ray Bevins, 3050 Old State Route 122, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Ryan Davidson, 4322 Pansy Road, Clarksville; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services and domestic violence.

Shane Alan Kitzmiller, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Candace Leigh Hargrove-Eggleston, 502 Walnut St., Ironton; indicted on four counts of violating a protection order and two counts of menacing by stalking.

Deona Shanee Carter, 37 S. Moss Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Rebecca Lynn Doss, 3253 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, theft, and misuse of credit cards.

Amber J. Borgstrom, 3253 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft and misuse of credit cards.

Steven Chase Michael Penman, 4473 Spruce Creek Drive, Apt. 12, Batavia; indicted on one count of theft.

Anthony Leach, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Joseph Woody Rucker, 525 Kiwi Drive, Winchester, Ky.; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricky Allen Sandlin, 846 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and possession of cocaine.

Gary Lee McClain, 9411 Bruce Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Raymond Luigi Carrozza, ll, 5501 Germantown St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Keith Broughton, 2830 Fields Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.