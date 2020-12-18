38 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Anton Lamont Hendrix, 6978 Chilkat Ct., SW, Atlanta, Ga.; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mallory Ann Wright, 111 Village St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and obstructing official business.

Demetrius Mickel Howard, 1210 Lind St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension.

Sherry Jones, 4141 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Joseph Byron Wills, 718 Middletown-Eaton Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael James Banks, 1744 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Stephanie Ann Lakes, 2744 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability (direct), possession of heroin (direct), trafficking in heroin (direct), and obstructing official business.

Kenneth James Thornton, 903 2nd Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Giiovanni Mahone, 15 S. Albany, Chicago, Il.; indicted on eight counts each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct) and possession of drugs (direct), and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (direct).

Juan F. Clemmons, 320 Carver Place, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of resisting arrest, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under financial responsibility law suspension, and tinted windows.

Robert B. Murray, 2533 E. Sharon Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Terrell Harris, 151 Westbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Joseph Nathaniel Little, 1110 Reservoir St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Elizabeth Wurtzler, 1330 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian James McCloud, 1511 N. Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Nicholas Chaise Cornett, 6508 Glenmont Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Nicholas J. Hudson, 2830 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business, and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Timothy Morris McGlothin, 503 Kenwood Lane, Trenton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and using weapons while intoxicated.

Arron Jones, Jr., 1719 Shirley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and passing bad checks.

Alexandrea Barge, 11 N. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility.

Dianna Renee Bauer, 875 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Cody T. Brewer, 320 Lockwood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jonathan W. Hayes, 619 Prytania Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Elizabeth Adkinson, 400 Terra Place, Batavia; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of vandalism.

Kenneth G. Anderson, 7106 Shirley Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Verlon Ray Martin, at large; certified back to the lower court on one count of obstructing official business.

Verlon Martin, Butler County Jail 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing official business.

Samara Elrod, 817 Minor Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

Heather Nichole Lambert, 23 Farm Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Konstan Kokou Sessinou, 2882 Wilson Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on eight counts each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct) and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child (direct), and one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jeromy T. Johnson, 8853 Rockland Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, and endangering children.

Lisa M. Craaybeek, 8853 Rockland Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, endangering children, and possessing criminal tools.

Kenneth Ledford, 5763 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

James Wayne Bailey, 306 W. Pike St., Apt. 3, Morrow; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmond K. Tisdale, 5860 Wakefield Drive, Sylvania; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jammie Lee Blevins, 320 Shannon Circle, Batavia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Aguila Jr., 6321 Gentry Woods Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each forgery, attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, and forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged identification cards.

Robert D. South, 6343 Manila Road, Goshen; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.