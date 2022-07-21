36 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Stanley Lierer, 501 S. Front St. Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

William R. Hamm, 2711 S. Main St., Lot 4, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Emilio O. Rodriguez, 2371 Crew Circle, Dayton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

James A. Woods, 171 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Robert McIntire, 1700 Johns Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Vince E. Sanford, 415 Knightsbridge Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana.

Troy Fowler, 2103 Lynpark Ave., Dayton; indicted on seven counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of failure to stop after an accident (direct).

Keith Waltner, 3 Hawthorne Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Zachariah J. Shiveley, 1713 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Kennesha Lee, 3971 President Drive, Apt. D, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of forgery.

Gary Grimes, 3675 Hauck Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jessie Frank, 101 Starr Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Harpe, 2019 Wonita St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability, and driving under suspension.

Kalib James Stapleton, 5285 College Corner Pike, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and kidnapping (direct).

David Phann, 4878 Long Drive, Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Joshua Thomas Wilson, 558 Washington Ave., Lorain; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Travis Jonathan Kinnett, 3916 Roosevelt Blvd., Apt. 5, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Theodore Mccloe, 448 S. Union Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Chad Jack Chambers, 1135 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft and forgery.

Christopher Michael Harker, 3601 Wilson Farms Blvd., Franklin; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Jesse Frank James, 600 Brelsford Ave., Trenton; indicted one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Christopher M. Alexander, 1635 N. Wood Creek Road, Centerville; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and tampering with evidence.

Heather Renee Bowling, 5716 Manchester Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Jason Aaron Cleary, 1020 Auburn St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and obstructing official business.

Kyle Brandon Ballinger, 2628 Windage Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and failure to comply with opened container or beer or liquor laws.

William C. Richardson, 1021A Coventry Place, Marysville; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Dennis Lee McKnight, 608 S. 18th St., Louisville, Ky.; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Michael Allen McKnight, 725 Sutcliffe St., Louisville, Ky.; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Alexis Adrian Engle, 4869 Trenton Franklin Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of escape.

Brittani M. Gentry, 5684 Olive Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Kathleen M. Bailey, 7815 N. Main St., Unit 14, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Lakesha Lynn Payne Calhoun, LKA 1711 Henry Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards.

Timmy Donny Noble, 1329 Fairmont Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering.

James Mason Fisher, 2191 E. Ohio Pike, #57, Lot 196, Amelia; indicted on one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Shane Taylor Jenkins, 160 Club Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence Harris Pride, 5732 Reserve Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of domestic violence.