36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Explore Middletown man who ran from police after crash charged with felonies

Jaron Hardin, 430 Puthoff St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah N. Wood, 52 Peeble Brook Lane, Apt. E, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

John Edward Andrews Jr., 447 Bingham St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

Mariah Cooper, 1709 Henry Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

Austin Reed Saurber, 1014 Symmes Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Miranda A. Deaton, 4111 Vannest St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Ortiz, 727 11th Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Steffan Wayne Huckaby, 154 Sherman Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of arson and domestic violence.

Kendra J. Arnett, 2486 Saybrook Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Bryan E. Lee, 6399 Germantown Road, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business, driving under suspension, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and unlawful restraint.

Nicholas Lee Miller, 2200 Waneta St., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension, and indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Russell A. Hazelwood, 5040 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Robert Sparks, 224 Augspurger Ave., Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Alexander Suggs, 1817 Logan St., Apt. 314, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Anthony Brown, 1301 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Russell A. Hazelwood, 5040 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and obstructing official business.

Tian Zhou, 2 Indian Cove Circle, Oxford; indicted on two counts of cruelty to companion animal, and one count of possession of marijuana (direct).

Benjamin M. Gabbard, 1201 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), and identity fraud against a person in a protected class (direct).

Christian Jose Olvera, 430 Mill Road, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of failure to control, operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, failure to control, and operation of a motor vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, and indicted on one count of assault.

Mitchell D. Epperson, 7425 Joan Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Amanda Hogan, 3056 Tylersville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Daniels, 1710 Prospect Ave. East, Cleveland; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Giovanni Saddler, Warren Correctional Institute; indicted on one count of assault.

Hannah Jenniae Rose York, 827 Park Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Laurence Thompson, 25 E. Broadway St., Winchester, Ky.; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and furnishing false information to officer issuing traffic ticket.

Costanza Lourdes Yacometti-Meza, 7240 Caldwell Ave., Maspeth, NY; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.

Explore Teens banned from Kings Island for disturbance they say they had no part in

Manuel Morales, 7240 Caldwell Ave., Maspeth, NY; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.

Ashley Megon Hall, 1715 Wyoming St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft and theft of drugs.

Allyica Mone Carter, 1746 Arlin Place, Apt. C, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Garrett Lee Ludwig, 813 Bristol Drive, Vandalia; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Carolyn S. McConnehea, 927 Howard Stamm St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Anthony William Sullivan, 185 Countryside Drive, Troy; indicted on one count of theft.

Elijah Linzie Adams, 12178 Ohio 227, Camden; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Victoria McDaniel, 1355 Rice Ave., Lima; indicted on one count each of forgery and driving under OVI suspension.

Derrick H. Buflod, 5599 Gard Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Robert Williams, 802 Lakeshore Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.