36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Robert J. Thompson, 2317 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and obstructing official business.

Michael P. Chapin, 1716 Chippewa Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Mark Lefeld, 726 Pine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Chad J. Chambers, 964 Dubois, Apt D, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), identity fraud (direct), forgery and falsification.

Eric Sorrell Jr., 1709 Rayview St., Middletown; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Kevin Michael Hopkins, 2320 Byron St., Apt. 7, Middletown; indicted on two counts of theft.

Calvin Richard Long, 2150 Aaron Drive, Apt. 6, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine (direct), tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, and trafficking in cocaine (direct).

Dinell Maurice Copeland, 1641 Sunset Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of assault.

John Eugene Brown, 1406 Penfield Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Yashua Alomar Castillo-Cardona, 2179 Quailhollow Place, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Jeremy J. Alverez, 484 Bavarian St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault and menacing.

Harvey D. Evans, Jr., 8 Bent Tree Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of harassment with bodily substance, obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information, and resisting arrest.

Ronnie W. Baker, 1029 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order (direct), and one count of domestic violence.

Eli Benjamin Johnson, 1027 Weller, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of obstructing official business and using weapons while intoxicated.

Anthony J. Hurrigan, 609 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Carl Wayne Napier, Jr., 212 South C St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher D. Martin, 1010 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear and one count of possession of cocaine.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Da’Sean Marcus Allan McCleskey, 507 S. Main St., #402, Englewood; indicted on seven counts of aggravated robbery,

Curtis Lee Abbott, 46 Beck Ave., Akron; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, identity fraud, forgery, and obstructing official business.

Joseph Gilbert Stover, 1202 Feather Trail, Maineville; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kenneth Bolin, 2240 Hubbard Road, Youngstown; indicted on one count of theft.

Christopher Albert Felber, 2576 Omaha Court, Morrow; indicted on five counts of forgery and one count of grand theft.

Colby Purcell, 4000 Morgan Road, La Grange, KY.; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, and criminal damaging or endangering.

James Rothenbush, 1711 Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Jason Jones, 715 Eaton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Vincent Turner, Warren County Jail; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Ryan Ellis, 101 Gideon Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business; resisting arrest; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and unlawful operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Larry D. Blue, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention and felonious assault.

Sarah Jean Eagy, 7884 Council St., Lewistown; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Joshua Shelton, 900 Sycamore St., Cincinnati; indicted on 20 counts of breaking and entering, and one count each of vandalism, grand theft, and theft.

Stephanie Rose Shelton, 6710 Vine St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Joshua Alan Howard, 344 E. Morrill Ave., Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Ray Chambers, Jr., 211 E. Fancy St., Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Savanna Dee Hipsher, 7 W. Center St., Farmersville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda Marie Hibbs, 1886 Main St., Goshen; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Erin Ealy, 30 Summerfield Lane, Lebanon; indicted on three counts each of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards.