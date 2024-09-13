$35.6M in investments to reshape Ohio 4 corridor

That’s the strength of Ohio 4, said Greg Kathman, the city’s development services director. Projects like Hedrick’s and others have increased over the past few years.

“That’s what you need in a big corridor like Route 4 — big projects and little projects all coming together,’’ Kathman said.

“Companies are recognizing there’s a lot of strength in the market. Investment breeds more investments.”

The $1.1 million renovation of both the interior and exterior of the Honda building should be completed early next March — just in time for the business’ 20-year-anniversary. Hedrick said his dealership is poised to be a national leader.

“It’s an older building that needs some help,” Hedrick said. “Changing the appearance not only makes it a place where (employees) are proud to work but it will help us become a Honda powerhouse going from a level four to level five.”

That project is among the $35.6 million in investments made in the past two years along Fairfield’s 5-mile stretch of Ohio 4, said Scott Timmer, Fairfield’s city manager.

“(It) has far exceeded our ambitious goal of $18 million demonstrating the effectiveness of our targeted public-private investment strategy,’’ Timmer said.

Revitalizing Ohio 4

For the past two years the revitalization of the Ohio 4 corridor has been city council’s top priority. Toward that goal the city has taken several steps:

- Re-established a dormant Community Improvement Corp. two years ago to purchase and rehab deteriorating properties, readying them for redevelopment.

- Applied for and received county and other grants focused on the redevelopment of the Ohio 4 corridor.

- Approved a zoning code update that includes an overlay for Ohio 4 that includes design standards.

- Establish a special taxing district that allows money from increased property tax revenue to be used for public improvements — including infrastructure.

“It’s not just the revitalization of Route 4, but of Fairfield itself,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“Modernizing it (Ohio 4), bringing in new businesses, refreshing existing businesses is fundamentally the way to go.”

Meyers said he wants Ohio 4 — the city’s main commercial corridor — to overcome its image of nothing but car dealerships, both new and used.

“If people want to buy a car, they come to Fairfield. But Fairfield far more than that. Fairfield is situated for growth and success,” Meyers said.

One way to do that is removing blighted properties and getting them ready for redevelopment, said Nathaniel Kaelin, the city’s economic development manager.

The city’s CIC this year purchased the former Pearl’s Diner, which closed in 2018; the former Budget Inn, demolished in 2020 following a fire; the closed Bob Evans; and an empty lot once the site of a gas station.

Together those properties total nearly nine acres, Kathman said.

Demolition is starting on the Pearl’s Diner site, with work at the Budget Inn site to follow shortly. A grand obtained by the Butler County Land Bank is paying for both.

“We wanted to get the Pearl’s Diner down quickly because it’s becoming a safety issue — people are breaking in,’’ Kathman said.

“It’s a big site and certainly needs redevelopment. It was a drag on surrounding businesses and properties.”

Other improvements

Near the intersection of Ohio 4 and Mack Road, the former PNC Bank and a former car wash/detailing business — both empty — will be demolished by Anchor Associates beginning this month to ready the acreage for a new Wawa gas station, one of three planned for the city.

Across the street the former Mango’s Tropical Oasis building will also be demolished. The vacant building was condemned following a 2020 fire, just months after a large section of the retaining wall collapsed.

An Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant obtained through the land bank is funding the demolition.

“We love to see project happen when the government is not involved but we do feel there are specific sites that require public intervention,’’ Kaelin said.

“You can certainly see a strong return on investment when you look at public and private investments. Sometimes you see larger spending upfront to see the return.”

Kaelin said the city strives to foster public-private projects, particularly when doing so makes development doable on properties with challenges making them less desirable.

“We can be patient because we have a long-term interest in seeing Fairfield thrive for many years.”

Improvements coming

Along with the demolition, other improvements are being made to Ohio 4:

- Repaving Ohio 4

- Constructing sidewalks between Nilles and Camelot roads, paid with a grant

- Renovation of the Goodwill store

- Façade improvements to Big Lots and other storefronts

- Exterior renovation to Gordon Food Service at at cost of $1.4 million

- Jeff Wyler Hyundai is finishing a $2.6 million expansion, exterior renovation to its showroom building and demolition of an older sales building

- Bon Secours Mercy Health plans to open an urgent care operation within a new building under construction at the Jungle Jim’s International Market complex