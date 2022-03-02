$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say

Ross Twp. officials say the controversial $353 million Burns Farm development “is not dead” yet as they explore new opportunities to help the developer pay for necessary infrastructure to support the project.
Last December, the Butler County commissioners seemed to have killed a project for the 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128, that could have been developed with 339 mid-level and estate homes, senior cottages and assisted living,185 rental units and 124 units of “active adult housing.” A small portion, about 25 acres, could hold a hotel and neighborhood retail.
They refused to approve the creation of a New Community Authority to help finance the project. Residents packed the commission chamber protesting the development. Retired Township Administrator Bob Bass, who the trustees contracted with to work on this development, said they are exploring using a special improvement district, which would be an assessment on the property taxes, and some other options.
“The answer to whether the project is dead, it is not dead,” Bass said. “It’s dead when the developer says we’ve done everything we can do or the township says with the loss of the NCA, we can find no other way of supporting the project in the manner it’s being presented, we’re not at that point in either way.”
A new community authority would have had the power to sell bonds to pay for infrastructure — including improving the major intersection — for the project and impose a 10-mill tax levy on new developments within the farm property. It is similar to the Liberty Community Authority formed for Liberty Center. The NCA could also impose higher sales taxes.
Bass said they are still investigating the SID but it appears commissioner approval is not necessary and the terms of the economic development vehicle are more restrictive. He said they plan to offer the public many opportunities to discuss the proposal.
