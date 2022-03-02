$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say

“The answer to whether the project is dead, it is not dead,” Bass said. “It’s dead when the developer says we’ve done everything we can do or the township says with the loss of the NCA, we can find no other way of supporting the project in the manner it’s being presented, we’re not at that point in either way.”

A new community authority would have had the power to sell bonds to pay for infrastructure — including improving the major intersection — for the project and impose a 10-mill tax levy on new developments within the farm property. It is similar to the Liberty Community Authority formed for Liberty Center. The NCA could also impose higher sales taxes.

Bass said they are still investigating the SID but it appears commissioner approval is not necessary and the terms of the economic development vehicle are more restrictive. He said they plan to offer the public many opportunities to discuss the proposal.