Butler County commissioners deny $353M mega-development in Ross Twp.

The 350-acre farm tract at the corner of U.S. 27 and Ohio 128 could have been developed with 339 mid-level and estate homes, senior cottages and assisted living,185 rental units and 124 units of “active adult housing.” A small portion, about 25 acres, would hold a hotel and neighborhood retail.

“I know we’re not supposed to vote today, but I can tell you I’m out,” Dixon said. “It doesn’t make any sense, I don’t think it’s good for Ross, I don’t think our constituents have had the input they need to have on this issue.”

A new community authority would have had the power to sell bonds to pay for infrastructure — including improving the major intersection — for the project and impose a 10-mill tax levy on new developments within the farm property. It is similar to the Liberty Community Authority formed for Liberty Center. The NCA could also impose higher sales taxes.

Commissioner T.C. Rogers said he agreed to the Liberty Center Community Authority because it largely was initiated to collect sales tax, not impose higher property taxes on residents which the Ross NCA would do.

“In this case they’re asking for an NCA to put additional property tax,” Rogers said. “As I look at it I really don’t think anybody should be adding a property tax which is continual on a year-to-year basis and never change.”