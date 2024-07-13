35 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Craig Douglas Thompson, 506 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jason D. Combs, 1943 Fenton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jerry Lee Hacker, 1250 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Corey Allen Achuff, 1237 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jennifer M. Myers, 6529 Hamilton Mason Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Budha Kumar Adhikari, 1223 Preeman St., Blacklick; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under OVI suspension, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Christopher E. Ramey, 2072 Ravenwood Ave., Apt. 2, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Benjamin Ellis Rowland, 925 Ros Ave., #B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jacob Michael Kupper, 1894 Vernon Place, Fairfield; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Dallas Ray Reece, 844 Chase Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Amy Shane Mathews, 3717 Sawyer Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Derron D. Levingston, Jr., 404 Mcewing Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Reginald B. Payne, 36 Ashwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tasha L. Alshalalfah, 407 Hickory Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and theft.

Joshua Robert Perry, 5825 Manchester Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore West Chester woman indicted in Dayton swatting case

Samantha Lynn Monhollen, 5353 Ohio 123, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Sean P. McIntosh, 1978 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Javonta Brown, 733 Sycamore St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, and carrying concealed weapons.

Alex Mason, 2019 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Brandon Ray Puckett, 4909 Castleton Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of importuning and soliciting.

Isaias Caba, 60 Princeton Square Circle, West Chester; indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Justin Matthew Cherry, 65 Eleanor Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brooke Ann Goodman, 65 Eleanor Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damon Paul Miller, 350 Bunch Berry Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Melissa Sue Hines, 8907 Harper Point Drive, Apt. B, Cincinnati; indicted on 10 counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Wesley Kurtis Mullins, 616 Dawes Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Antonio Michael Jamal Wilson, 604 Shoop Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of forgery and attempted theft.

Explore Man shot by alleged thief during vehicle theft in Springboro

Michael Gurdon Lemmel, 121 E. Pease Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business.

Robert Douglas Renwick, 206 Rosemarie Drive, Apt. F, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order, and menacing by stalking.

Jeremy Scott Jackson, 8212 Morrow-Rossburg Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, insurance fraud, forgery, and attempted grand theft.

Kelsey Marie Eversole, 6766 Middletown Germantown Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Aaron Phillip Hodge, 998 Grandstone Court, Lebanon; indicted on one count of possession of marijuana.

Nathan Zane Alan Mitchell, 4121 Whetsel Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Alexander Christopher Pinkston, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Deangelo Robert Earl Mathis, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.