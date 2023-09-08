35 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Anthony Jerome Thomas, 1617 Flemming Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon C. Sasser, Madison Correctional Institution, 1851 Ohio 56, London; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Orlando Robertson, 1262 Deliquia Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Cody Shane Wallen, 1476 Wichita Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of criminal trespass, breaking and entering, petty theft, resisting arrest, possession of drugs (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Brady James Templin, 421 N. 3rd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Jeremiah Johnson, 1255 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying concealed weapons.

Christina A Weissmann, 4965 Middletown Oxford Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Explore Man admits to robbery spree involving local Kroger stores

Trevor Jordan Weaver, 13399 Oxford Road, Germantown; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

John Michael Mitchell, 2849 Fischer Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and forgery.

Angela Hembree, 740 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Cheyenne Winslow Gray, 2702 Tylersville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Earl E. Buschard, 1031 Tiffin Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Sabrina P. Hammons, 2129 Sheffield St., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jacqueline E. Blevins, 3600 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and public indecency.

Jessica Marie Phillips, 4266 E. Upper Five Mile Road, Mt. Orab; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald J. Fox, 8513 Ohio 503, Camden; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition, public indecency, sexual imposition (direct), and unlawful restraint (direct).

Darryl Farris Marcum, 2474 Lenox Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct), and one count of tampering with evidence (direct).

Explore Case against husband of fired Middletown senior center director bound over to grand jury

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Elizabeth Ann Wolf, address unknown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Amy Louise Carpenter, 8095 Martz Paulin Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lee Hagerty, 449 Patterson Road, Apt. H, Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; obstructing official business; possession of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelon Griffin Tessoff, 2953 Massachusetts Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of theft, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Sierra Ann Garland, 794 Delhi Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of theft, two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of misuse of credit cards.

Andrew Noel Harrison, 123 Sherman St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Walker Wayne McCabe, 409 Millard Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, and possessing criminal tools.

Samuel Christian Sperry, 4686 Mission Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide; and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Marylyn Marie Wood, 3027 Glenmore Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Darrell L. Carpenter, 10056 Township Road 56, Mount Perry; indicted on one count each of obstructing justice and obstructing official business.

Deja Amberia Williams, 102777 Crestland Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of assault, theft, and obstructing official business.

Patia Renee Judd, 25 S. Harrison St., Carthage, In.; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drugs; and selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs.

Robert Bryan Lewis, 285 River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jamie Brian Perry, 736 Harrison Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

James Ryan Winkler, 112 W. State St., Apt. 2, Trenton; indicted on one count each of theft, misuse of credit cards, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, and safecracking.

Brittany Nichole Eversole, 4709 Moore Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, endangering children, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Jason Eversole, 4709 Moore Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, endangering children, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

John Brandon Foxx, 210 Roberts Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, strangulation, and abduction.