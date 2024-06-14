34 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Joseph Michael Maffeo, 1895 Kahn Ave., Apt. B, Hamilton; indicted in one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathan Michael Dunn, 333 Oxford State Road, Lot 40, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Brandon K. Brewer, 4333 Elk Creek Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of endangering children and endangering children (direct).

Otis Green Walker, 4204 Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown; indicted on one count each of complicity to abduction, and interference with custody (direct).

Brittney Nicole Beatty, 312 S. Marshall Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of abduction, interference with custody (direct), and endangering children (direct).

Jose Eguizabal-Garcia, 726 Northland Blvd., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and one count each of having weapons while under disability, and carrying concealed weapons.

Gregory Wayne Bowling, 21451 Silver Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Tyler Julian Bunzendahl, 794 Colbert Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, underage possession/consumption, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

Rodney Dean Miller, 1476 Wichita Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Frank Antonio Beverly, 906 Cleveland St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation, and assault.

James Arthon, 1309 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Amber N. Gross, 335 N. Main St., Barbourville, KY.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David L. Berryman, 3911 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David Ellis Jackson, 1501 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Robert J. Lucas, 5260 Range Court, Mason; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Raymond I. Artis, 6058 Edmorr Way, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William S. Kimberlin, 3205 Illinois Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Casey Joel Bolender, 621 S. Erie Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of escape.

Craig Charles Harms, 722 Miami St., Waynesville; indicted on one count each of escape, misdemeanor theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jonathan Scott Ball, 410 S. Jersey St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Ryan Morgan, 1820 Singleton Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Angie Marie Fields, 6052 Hill Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Travis Tremayne Black, 21 Hill St., Franklin; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Ashley Lashay Hardin, 2038 Sundale Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Tischelle Lashay Johnson, 3591 W. 8th St., Apt. 211, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and theft.

David Allan Quiocho, 3475 Village Drive, Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, strangulation, and endangering children.

Jose E. Dominguez, 555 W. Main St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry Don Tigert, 301 S. 42nd St., Duncan, OK.; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; carrying a concealed weapon; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Samuel Herbert Mathews, 615 W. Evanston Road, Tipp City; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shane Wilson Pursley, 516 S. Main St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count each of strangulation, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Kameron Dajuan Thompson, 400 Mcewing Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident, falsification, and assault.

Thomas Joseph Lane, 3004 Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property, falsification, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kendra Raychelle Nickell, 6748 Maple Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Eugene Lindblad, 500 Broadway St., Maineville; indicted on one count each of trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, and obstructing official business.