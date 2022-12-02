31st Annual German Village Christmas Walk in Hamilton is this weekend

“It will give a little more history about the people who lived there, rather than just this is what the architecture is,” Silber said.

The German Village Christmas Walk will have food, crafts, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa and live music. Guests can also purchase holiday gifts from even more vendors and crafters this year, who will be on display along Third Street.

Kids can visit a face-painter and a caricature artist on the porch of Wilks Insurance. There will also be a balloon artist, other fun activities and live animals including miniature horses (1-2 p.m.) and alpacas (noon to 5 p.m.) on Linden Street. Santa will be on the front porch of the Butler County Historical Museum the entire time.

Tweedles Mini Donuts will be for sale on the patio at the Carriage House. There will also be several food trucks, including one that will feature a variety of German food. St. Julie Billiart Alter Rosary Society will host its annual bake sale starting at noon. A Blacksmith will be set up across from the Carriage House. Plus, there will be several antique fire trucks on display.

There will be live entertainment throughout the walk at a number of different venues. Performers throughout the day will include The Cincinnati Christian Worship Choir, Yuletide Brass, Celtic Air, Gerhard Albinus and Linden Elementary School Choir. St. Julie Billiart Catholic Parish will host a concert at 4 p.m. 3rd Street Music will have a local guitarist performing on the first floor throughout the day. Upstairs, the showroom will feature music that local artists have recorded in the 3rd Street Music studios. Lane Public Library will host crafts for children and adults.

German Village is a nine square-block area that runs from Dayton Street to Hensel Place. Some of the buildings in German Village date back to the 1830s.

How to go

What: 31st Annual German Village Christmas Walk

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Hamilton’s German Village Historic District

Cost: Free, includes all activities and entertainment. Items are available for purchase.

More info: Brochures with a map and a schedule of events will be available at the event. Third Street Plaza will be closed off during the event. Holiday photo opportunities will be available.

Other: Some locations will only be open from noon to 3 p.m.