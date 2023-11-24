31 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment.

———

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Brenda Garner, 2136 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and domestic violence.

Michael Scott Jackson, 1510 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Isiah T. McCuller, 1402 Young St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and endangering children.

Dakoda Smith, 506 15th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of permitting drug abuse, and endangering children.

Aaron Hall, 217 South F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.

Dominic T. Howard, 46 Hollyhock Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count of robbery.

Derek Anthony Vaughn, 602 Marietta St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, falsification, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Michael S. Jackson, 320 Clinton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

James B. Grove, 5712 Stillwell Beckett Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of assault, and harassment with bodily substance.

Richard Patrick, 115 Knget Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

James Ervin Worthington, 1821 Morey Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Steffan J. Eubanks, 1147 NW Washington Blvd., 24, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Christina Lynn Goins, 2711 S. Main St., Lot 1, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kevin A. Condo, 1111 Riley Pike, Brookville, IN.; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Gregory Willis Phillips, 307 Long St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Martria K. Evans, 1327 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Martha Dawn Asher, 423 Bingham St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul Jordan Rethamel, 9403 Canal Way, West Chester; indicted on three counts of endangering children (direct), and one count each of endangering children and domestic violence.

Michael Orlando Middlebrook, 7571 Wildbranch Road, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Zachary James McKeehan, 962 Stone Ridge Lane, Lebanon; indicted on two counts of counterfeiting.

James Harold Dartnall, 161 Bridle Pass Way, Monroe; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jonathan Mark O’Leary, 9869 Cedar Drive, Deerfield Twp.; indicted on five counts of possession of drugs, two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs, and violating a protection order, and one count of possession of L.S.D.

Porter James Kilmer, 5232 West Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephen Patrick Jacobs, 63 Beam Circle, Apt. C, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tremel Malik Goins, 4419 Berquist Drive, Trotwood; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Julia Ann Still, 505 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, petty theft, and receiving stolen property.

Raheem Abdul-Qawi, 2044 Georgian Way, Apt. D23, Lexington, KY.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Amanda Lynn Mulligan, 2044 Georgian Way, Apt. D23, Lexington, KY.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Robert Arthur Gale, 1 Clay St., Franklin; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Jerry Dale Woodrow, 11271 Ohio 762, Orient; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jason Edward Snider, LKA Extended Stay Motel, Room 306, 320 Glen Springs Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and theft.