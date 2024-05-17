BreakingNews
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for not following orders after traffic fatality

OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an impaired driving checkpoint tonight in Monroe.

The OVI checkpoint is scheduled to operate from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on northbound Cincinnati-Dayton Road at Todhunter Road.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations of sobriety checkpoints ahead of time.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation/National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the Ohio Department of Public Ssafety.

In Other News
1
Middletown park getting a major face lift
2
Monroe copes with rising costs on major projects
3
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
4
Fairfield Community Foundation entrusted with the Huffman Foundation...
5
No indictment for Butler County deputy who shot suspect in Liberty Twp...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top