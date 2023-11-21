2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West Freshman School

The West Chester Police said an incident Monday in which a student reported that another student at Lakota West Freshman School had a gun led to a sweep of the school, and ammunition was found, but no gun was located.

In a news release, police said the student identified as bringing the items to school was isolated and questioned by police. The ammunition as well as a magazine were in their possession, the release states.

There was an internal lockdown of the Lakota West Freshman building during the police search and questioning. Other schools in close proximity, including Creekside and Central, were locked down.

The investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles who are charged with felony inducing panic. They were taken to a juvenile detention center.

“The quick response to this incident is a testament to the partnership between West Chester Police and Lakota Local Schools and the value of the School Resource Officer program, the police said in the statement.

“Lakota comprises a considerable population of our community — students and their families — and we’re committed to their safety,” said Police Chief Joel Herzog. “The resource officers have developed relationships with faculty and students which allow for a quick and targeted response when necessary.”

The investigation of this incident is still active, police said.