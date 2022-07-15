30 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Marc J. Benoit, 1457 Hoffner St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian Alan Smith, 1008 Goodman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Wayne Honchul, 710 Orchard St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Billy Joe Adkins, Jr., 116 N. Grimes St., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Joshua Wysong, 60 Talawanda Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, using weapons while intoxicated, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Justin S. Roe, 5499 Layhigh Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and petty theft.

Christopher Albert Felber, 2576 Omaha Court, Morrow; indicted on one count each passing bad checks and grand theft by deception (direct).

Kenneth Wayne Hunt Jr., 766 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Paul E. Angel, 1312 Baltimore St., Middletown; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct).

Kristina D. Campbell, 630 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Steven Bryan Humphrey, 1248 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

David M. Wesley, II, 520 W. 9th St., Newport, Ky.; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Matthew K. Woodward, 2345 Noble Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry D. Risner, 5158 Kennedy Camp Road, Trenton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Adam Chandler Mesman, 2796 Hazelton Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear.

Paul A. Davis, 1472 Bonneville Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Michael Ross Schultz, 7634 Sandstone Trail, Maineville; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction; and failure to stop after an accident.

Daniel Allen Dittman, 1309 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christine Marie Lucarelli, 6526 Diver Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of marijuana.

Dalton Whyn Eddy, 9500 Collett Road, Lot 13, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of theft and passing bad checks.

Jesse Lee Arwood, 209 E. Locust St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, forgery, theft, possessing criminal tools, and petty theft.

Mekeshia Renee Lattimore, 4300 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Casey L. Chacon, 12111 Fifth Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Natasha Marie Johnson, 36 Gallup Ave., Wilmington; indicted on one count of theft.

Melissa A. Varner, 3700 Number Nine Road, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Lane Richards, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Pamela Sue Colliver, 8292 Gustin-Rider Road, Banchester; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Christian Neil Zidaroff, 8517 Compton Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Lanston R. McQueen, 5793 Springboro Pike, Apt. 6, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryon Keith Greathouse, 1645 Cantebury Lane, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of rape, gross sexual imposition, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted gross sexual imposition.