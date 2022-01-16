30 firearms stolen from Middletown business

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the burglary of a Middletown business which reported at least 30 firearms were stolen.
The burglary happened Jan. 15 at NYC3, a cell phone store on Roosevelt Boulevard. The store is also a federally licensed firearms dealership.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says there were three suspects who gained entry through the front door. The reward from the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation jointly is $12,500.
The Middletown Police Dept. is working with the ATF on this case. Those with information are asked to call (888) 283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
