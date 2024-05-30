3 Wawa stores planned for Fairfield

One is also planned at Mack and Ohio 4, replacing the former PNC Bank building and the former The Detail Doctor, which was a car wash.

The first two Wawas didn’t require any tax break or incentivized deal to move forward.

The third one, albeit nominal in comparison, received a $230,000 grant from the city’s Transformative Economic Development (TED) Fund, which provides a critical and strategic framework for future growth and redevelopment resources.

Wawa is a standard convenience store with gas pumps. It is known for its larger food menu — customers can order hoagie-style sandwiches, meatballs, burgers, pizza and more. The store itself dates back to the 1960s when the first Wawa opened in Pennsylvania, but the brand goes back to 1902 when Wawa Dairy existed.

“The Wawa Dairy produced and delivered certified Wawa milk to the doorsteps of homes throughout the Philadelphia region,” states the Wawa website.

Staff Writer Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report.

Read more about Fairfield development and the plans for Wawa stores in this Sunday’s Journal-News.