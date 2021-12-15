3 suspected victims of human trafficking found at West Chester massage parlor

“If you think human trafficking doesn’t happen where you live, you’re wrong,” Yost said. “It happens everywhere across our state and across every demographic. It happens because of the demand, but won’t happen in Ohio without consequences – we’re watching.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted on June 23 by the Chillicothe Police Department and, by West Chester police July 7, about tips each agency had received concerning illegal massage parlors. Intelligence sharing through the BCI exposed the connections between the businesses and allowed law enforcement to conduct simultaneous search warrants.