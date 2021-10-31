3 seeking 2 seats on Madison Local School Board

“I think teaching them how to have those skills that will make them successful in the future is important,” he said. “Education becomes a part of that, an important part of that.“

Just like all schools, Madison Local saw a decrease in its performance index ― a measure of achievement of a district’s students ― on the state report card. On the 2018-19 report card, the district had a 76.7% performance index. Two years later (there wasn’t a report card in 2019-2020), it dropped to 68.4%.

Being in the 60th percentile is “absolutely not acceptable,” said Jennewine.

He said when he first got onto the school board, Madison Local had a reputation of being “good enough for our kids. That is not acceptable to me. Good enough is never good enough.”

Some changes were implemented, and though some were not liked by the public, Jennewine said the district improved. The district’s performance index has continually increased since the 2015-2016 report card.

Crim also did not think this year’s report card was acceptable and wants to “raise the bar.”

“Middle of the pack to me is never where I want to be,” she said. “I want the district to be at the front of the pack.”

Her goal is to not only retain quality teachers but hire quality teachers and improve the morale at the school buildings “and to make this district a district that people want to come to work in.”

“I’d like to see us come together more than what we’ve had,” Crim said. “For whatever reason, over the past several years there’s been a divide in this community. I think that we need to work really hard to be, again, a little more transparent. I think we need to involve students in more decision-making.”

Lawson also said transparency is key for the district.

“We must be advocates for our students and community (and) ... we should have the approachability and the transparency skills that are vital to be successful,” he said.

Lawson said as a small community, he doesn’t want to see Madison Local “be consumed into a bigger district” and believes that “a strong community with strong relationships” needs to be built.

“With an open dialogue and a transparent board, we can work together to serve the needs of the students in the community,” he said.

