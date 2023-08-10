3 miles of the Great Miami Recreational Trail to close for repaving

The City of Hamilton has announced a closure along the Great Miami Recreational Trail to allow for resurfacing.

“One of the oldest, most traveled sections of the Great Miami River Recreational Trail in Hamilton will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday,” the City said in a release. “Depending on the weather, the work is expected to take a couple of days.”

This section to be resurfaced extends from the Fitton Center for Creative Arts (to the north) down to the baseball fields at Joyce Park. It is a 3.2-miles long section.

The closure begins Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“The City budgeted $150,000 in 2023 to work on this section of trail. The City determined that the underlying structure of the path was still in good condition, leading them to use micropaving as opposed to a full reconstruction,” said the release.

Micropaving is a technique used to extend the life of the existing asphalt surfaces, the City said. It includes applying a thin layer of asphalt emulsion mixed with fine aggregates.

“It provides a smooth riding surface and helps to seal cracks and protect the underlying pavement from further deterioration,” the release said. “Micropaving is a relatively quick process that requires minimal disruption to the existing infrastructure and can be completed at a fraction of the cost of full reconstruction. The City anticipates this solution will last approximately 8-10 years.”

Strawser Construction is scheduled to perform this work.

Read the full announcement from the City online at https://app.cerkl.com/org/story.php?oid=1968&id=17696585.